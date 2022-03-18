Central Virginia Legal Aid Society offering housing legal services to those facing eviction, foreclosure in Chesterfield

Chesterfield residents needing legal assistance for housing issues can contact Central Virginia Legal Aid Society.

CVLAS recently received a grant award from Chesterfield County that will fund a housing attorney position to cover Chesterfield exclusively. The CVLAS attorney can provide advice and support for residents facing a range of issues including eviction and foreclosure.

The grant, which came from federal funds, is an investment in “eviction prevention through education and empowerment of tenants in their communities,” said CVLAS executive director Steve Dickinson.

CLVAS is a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal assistance to low-income clients on civil matters.

To become a client in the Chesterfield program, an applicant must have a legal problem in Chesterfield or be a Chesterfield resident; have a household income under 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, roughly $55,000 annual income for a family of four; have $5,000 or less in liquid assets and be a documented U.S. resident.