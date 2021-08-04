Central Virginia seeing increase in COVID outbreaks tied to child care facilities, summer camps; 40% of cases in people eligible for vaccine but not vaccinated

COVID-19 outbreaks in Richmond-area child care facilities and summer camps are growing.

Since July 1, the Virginia Department of Health has tied 20 total outbreaks to summer camps and preschool facilities in its Central Virginia region, which covers an area including Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico. In the same time frame last year, there had been one outbreak reported in each setting.

Of the identified cases, 95% are among unvaccinated people. While children under 12 can't get a shot yet, VDH spokesperson Brookie Crawford said in a statement that 40% of the unvaccinated infections tied to these outbreaks are in kids and adults who are vaccine-eligible.

Epidemiologists in Richmond and Henrico's health districts have already been tracking outbreaks to sports teams and private gatherings in addition to summer camps, schools and day cares. While children are less likely to have severe illness or die from COVID than are adults, the risk continues to exist and is heightened by the hyper-transmissible delta variant becoming the dominant strain statewide.