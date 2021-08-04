Central Virginia seeing increase in COVID outbreaks tied to child care facilities, summer camps; 40% of cases in people eligible for vaccine but not vaccinated

COVID-19 outbreaks in Richmond-area child care facilities and summer camps are growing.
Since July 1, the Virginia Department of Health has tied 20 total outbreaks to summer camps and preschool facilities in its Central Virginia region, which covers an area including Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico. In the same time frame last year, there had been one outbreak reported in each setting.
Of the identified cases, 95% are among unvaccinated people. While children under 12 can't get a shot yet, VDH spokesperson Brookie Crawford said in a statement that 40% of the unvaccinated infections tied to these outbreaks are in kids and adults who are vaccine-eligible.
Epidemiologists in Richmond and Henrico's health districts have already been tracking outbreaks to sports teams and private gatherings in addition to summer camps, schools and day cares. While children are less likely to have severe illness or die from COVID than are adults, the risk continues to exist and is heightened by the hyper-transmissible delta variant becoming the dominant strain statewide.
"We remind folks that whenever you have a group of kids ages 11 and under together, you have a gathering of unvaccinated individuals," said Cat Long, spokesperson for Richmond and Henrico's health districts. "Therefore, adherence to mask guidelines (which are that unvaccinated individuals ages 3 and older should wear masks around others outside of their households) and getting tested/self-isolating when needed remain necessary."
The Central region currently has the most infections caused by delta, according to the VDH dashboard last updated Friday. Virginians under the age of 20 account for 22% of cases caused by it.
Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccine coordinator and director of Richmond and Henrico's health districts, said in a media briefing Wednesday that this is likely an undercount due to data collection not moving as quickly as the variants are spreading.
Avula estimated that roughly 3 in 4 total infections reported by the state are the delta variant, which affects unvaccinated individuals more severely and is more contagious than the original coronavirus.
The least vaccinated age group statewide is 12-to-15-year-olds, prompting VDH to warn parents of the need to "be vigilant in taking mitigation measures to protect their children from contracting and spreading COVID-19." The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry also requires face coverings for staff in child care settings, regardless of vaccination status.
“The Delta variant spreads more than twice as easily as previous variants,” said Dr. Caroline Holsinger, director of VDH’s Division of Surveillance and Investigation, stressing the importance of mask-wearing, handwashing and social distancing. “Vaccination is still the best way to protect against the Delta variant."
VDH said parents can check their child's temperature every morning and look for other symptoms, and consider having their kids tested for COVID before sending them to summer camps. Those who have COVID or are suspected to be sick should not go to summer camp or child care facilities.
"No matter the level of transmission in a community, every childcare program should have a plan in place to protect staff, children, and their families from the spread of COVID-19, to include encouraging staff and eligible children to be vaccinated," Crawford said in a news release. "Vaccination also protects others who might be more vulnerable to COVID-19, like grandparents, by reducing a child's chances of transmitting the disease."
