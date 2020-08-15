CARITAS is providing a new lease on living for people in recovery. Volunteers helped make these new apartments a home.

As an alumnus of The Healing Place recovery program, Todd Weatherless felt compelled to pitch in for a "shower" for program alumni and others moving into 47 new sober-living apartments in the new CARITAS Center.
He was among the volunteers who collected, unpacked and installed household items - from vacuum cleaners to towels to toothbrushes - to make the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments move-in ready for occupants by the end of August.
While quick to express gratitude for the living space CARITAS had once provided him, Weatherless couldn't help but chuckle during his glowing review of the new apartments: "A beautiful space. Great lighting. Fantastic amenities. I would be remiss to say I'm not a little jealous."
On a rainy Saturday, congregation members, civic groups and other volunteers hung shower curtains, made beds with fresh new linens, laid down rugs and otherwise installed items that they'd been collecting.
The goal was for the occupants "to only have to walk in with the clothes they have. Everything else they need will be there," said Karen Stanley, president and CEO of CARITAS, a nonprofit that seeks to break the cycle of homelessness and addiction.
The apartments were decorated by Richmond-based Flourish Spaces, with an assist from congregations who "sponsored" a unit. The sponsors, in addition to "showering" their adopted apartment with essentials, helped pick its design scheme from a list of pre-selected items.
Stevie McFadden, owner of Flourish Spaces, said her firm wanted to create an apartment that was durable and long-lasting, but also aesthetically pleasing.
"The overall driving design direction was creating a space where these men and women really could continue their journey of healing, and be in a space where they could feel really worthy of what they are working toward and aspiring to."
Shame is a powerful emotion that fuels addiction and keeps people from reaching their full potential, McFadden said. "Having your exterior space reflect that interior journey of worthiness is really important."
The CARITAS Center is housed in a former Philip Morris USA tobacco plant on Stockton Street near Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond. In addition to the sober-living apartments, the renovated building will include The Healing Place for Women, a furniture bank, administrative office space for CARITAS, the nonprofit's workforce development program, and an emergency shelter to replace CARITAS's mobile, congregation-based model.
“It’s a dream come true," Stanley said of the $28 million project. "This is my 21st year with CARITAS, and we’ve been talking about this for a long time.”
Weatherless recently received his criminal justice degree at Virginia Commonwealth University and is looking at pursuing a master's degree. He's working full-time and lives in the North Side with two fellow Healing Place alums. He's looking forward to being a homeowner next year.
"Life is a lot different for me now than it was five or six years ago," he said.
A big focus of The Healing Place is giving back, he said. "So any opportunity I have to help out, CARITAS especially, I'm always quick to jump on it. And seeing the new chapter open for CARITAS is something that's really exciting, so I'm always going to be willing to help out any way I can."
Weatherless knows firsthand what the apartments' future occupants are going through. He recalled his milestones while in The Healing Place program, including living independently and getting electric and cable bills in his name for the first time.
He said the certainty of shelter is an important anchor for anyone trying to get sober and changed their lives.
"That's one less thing to worry about when you're trying to rebuild your life and get some stability."
Mary Beth Modena and fellow members of a prayer group at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Chesterfield County had stockpiled pots and pans, dishes, a comforter and other items in a garage before unboxing those items Saturday to complete a one-bedroom apartment.
"I hope they feel that they are supported and that there are people that care," she said of the soon-to-be occupants. "Because they've worked hard to get to this point to move into that apartment. So you want to keep that support going for them, so they can continue to grow."
