CARITAS is providing a new lease on living for people in recovery. Volunteers helped make these new apartments a home.

"Life is a lot different for me now than it was five or six years ago," he said.

A big focus of The Healing Place is giving back, he said. "So any opportunity I have to help out, CARITAS especially, I'm always quick to jump on it. And seeing the new chapter open for CARITAS is something that's really exciting, so I'm always going to be willing to help out any way I can."

Weatherless knows firsthand what the apartments' future occupants are going through. He recalled his milestones while in The Healing Place program, including living independently and getting electric and cable bills in his name for the first time.

He said the certainty of shelter is an important anchor for anyone trying to get sober and changed their lives.

"That's one less thing to worry about when you're trying to rebuild your life and get some stability."

Mary Beth Modena and fellow members of a prayer group at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Chesterfield County had stockpiled pots and pans, dishes, a comforter and other items in a garage before unboxing those items Saturday to complete a one-bedroom apartment.

"I hope they feel that they are supported and that there are people that care," she said of the soon-to-be occupants. "Because they've worked hard to get to this point to move into that apartment. So you want to keep that support going for them, so they can continue to grow."