Goochland resident Misty Stuck has spent the past several weeks collecting donations to fill gift bags for local public service officers. Last week, she took a few minutes to share details about the project with the Gazette.
What can you tell us about this effort and what you are you trying to accomplish?
I am currently taking donations to fill bags for our public service officers. Bags will be delivered to Goochland Sheriff Office (all departments), Fire, Animal Control and Virginia State Police in our community. I will be filing baskets with snacks for our six Fire Stations in the community.
Bags are being filled with the following:
Gatorade
Chips/pretzels/granola bars/Goldfish crackers/cookies/Slim Jims/peanut butter crackers
Candy/chocolate/chewing gum/gummy bears/hard candy/mints
Disposable toothbrushes, Advil, ChapStick, car fresheners
Sunglass cleaning clothes
Paracord Bracelets
Device to cut seatbelts in emergencies
Hopefully stainless cups for coffee/water
What inspired you to begin this collection drive, and what is your ultimate goal for the project?
One of my friends from back home did this project in our home community recently and it was received so well! I kept going to her Facebook page and watching it get larger and larger and everyone donating. It set heavy on my heart and I felt I needed to do the same. I reached out to her for help and advice and set the plan in motion! The goal is just to provide gift bags to our officers who are protecting us in our community. With all things going on I thought it was the perfect time to single them out and make them feel appreciated.
What has the response been like from the community?
The community response is unreal! When I posted this, I literally had a donation within 10 minutes, and it’s continued. I get four to six boxes a day from Amazon with donation. I grew up in a small community like Goochland, and since moving here almost 15 years ago this is a great community, I’m happy to call home.
Our community members are the ones who have done this, not me, and they are appreciated! They are the ones to thank!
There are many ways to give if you would like to donate!
Through Facebook, at Misty Reed Stuck-- the Amazon list is posted there, and items ship directly to me. Items range in price, starting at only $6.
On Amazon, you can send me a gift card in any amount you choose, and I can use the money to purchase items left on the list at the end of the project. Amazon, misty.stuck@att.com.
Purchase anything you want to donate — you can reach out to me and we can meet to collect donations.
Businesses, any discounts you offer to public service officers, feel free to donate and drop your information in the bags.
I am planning to take donations until Wednesday Aug. 12. After this I will get everything together, and I plan to deliver them on Monday or Tuesday Aug. 17 or 18.
In all the volunteering I do, this is one I will remember. My heart is full watching this come to life, filling bags with donations and I can’t wait to drop them off. Thank you Goochland Community for helping to make this happen and for recognizing these folks!
