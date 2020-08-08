Earlier this year, when it came to deciding what his senior project would be, Goochland’s Shane Brennan knew he wanted to give back to his community in a very special way. As a long-time Goochland Young Life member, Brennan quickly realized the group would be the perfect one to support.
“It has been a game changer for me and a lot of other Goochland youth,” Brennan said of the program, a youth-focused ministry with chapters around the world. “So what better way [to give back] than to organize a fundraiser for them? Goochland teens need a safe, fun Christian environment where they can celebrate just being kids, and Young Life is growing to fill that need.” Brennan hit on the idea of a donation yard sale for Young Life and the project took off from there. Once word spread about this great venture and the young man behind it, donations of every kind came pouring in.
Unfortunately, the 2020 senior graduation projects were derailed by COVID-19. But even though the proposed sale site canceled, Brennan kept the faith and continued gathering donations, recruiting volunteers, researching safety guidelines and networking with the Goochland community to find a location and carry on with the project — and carry on it did! Manakin Sabot Farmers Market generously stepped in to offer their location, and Brennan and his team eventually sold three buildings worth of stored donated treasures to well over a 100 shoppers. Many attendees offered the hard-working Goochland Young Life volunteers more than the items were worth, just to donate to the cause.
Brennan said he wishes to thank “Goochland Young Life volunteers, our wonderful community and the truly amazing people that contributed to make this happen. During a time of uncertainty, when the positive can be hard to find, this is one more powerful example of what makes a community strong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.