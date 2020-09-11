Bookmobile project made summer sweet for students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As hundreds of local students learned this summer, it takes more than a pandemic to keep Goochland’s school librarians down.

Concerned that the forced closure of schools in March would deprive local students of reading material, three Goochland elementary school librarians quickly came together to devise a plan: If students could no longer visit the school libraries, they asked, why not bring the library to them?

Using a school division van as well as their own vehicles, Zoe Parrish (Byrd Elementary), Sarah Smith (Goochland Elementary), and Susan Vaughan (Randolph Elementary) began making stops at six predetermined locations across the county in June. With them they brought hundreds of books, some from their own stockpiles but many others that had been generously donated by the community.

Safety was a priority, of course, so hand sanitizer and social distancing were part of the plan as well. But those precautions certainly didn’t appear to keep many local kids from taking part in the project.

In that first month, the trio served over 300 students, each of whom received a complimentary Popsicle along with three books of their choice.