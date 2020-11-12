Collegiate girls tennis goes unbeaten in team play in 2020

When the COVID-19 pandemic first gripped the nation, it threw everything into flux, shutting down functions across the globe – including high school sports in Virginia this past spring – and making people question if some kind of normalcy – and how much of it – would return this summer and fall.
It did to a degree for Collegiate’s girls tennis program. No, the team didn’t play anyone outside of its League of Independent Schools conference. No, the team couldn’t play doubles – seven singles matches became the new format – and no, visitors weren’t allowed at the matches.
But with LIS bringing back tennis, cross country, field hockey and volleyball this fall, the Cougars embraced the opportunity to return to the court.
And they dominated it.
Collegiate rolled out a perfect final week to go unbeaten at 10-0 in team play and 66-4 in all sanctioned individual matches. The Cougars won 7-0 against both St. Gertrude’s last Tuesday and Trinity Episcopal on Friday.
Returning player and No. 1 Helena Huff, captain Nora Willett and Powhatan County’s Kayli Shenk went unbeaten this fall to cap their senior seasons. Huff swept Lauren Greis on Tuesday and Sophie Aprahamian on Friday.
St. Gertrude’s Mary Jane Erskin retired against Willett with a score of 8-3, and Willett went on to dominate her Friday match, 10-1, over Trinity’s Lucy Rowe.
Shenk won both of her matches 10-1, routing Anne-Stewart Hatfield on Tuesday and Lucy Crichton on Friday.
Shenk earned three bagel sets of 10-0 in her 10-0 season and went 100-14 in her overall singles games played.
Willett never lost more than three games in any given match this year and went 98-8 with five bagel sets.
And Huff, the 2019 All-Metro Girls Tennis Player of the Year who recently committed to the College of Charleston, won eight bagel sets and went 100-5 overall.
Collegiate’s sweep against St. Gertrude’s last Tuesday was completed by Claiborne Dillard routing Abby Gray 10-2, McKenna Boardman blanking Charlotte Ann Booker 10-0, Ann Carter Arendale defeating Alex Blaylock 10-3 and Reynolds Hester beating Neisha Shick 10-3. In exhibition play, Malone Morchower and Kylee Sanderson won 8-0 against Meredith Whitmer and Izzi Friend, respectively, and Sarina DePalma routed Paige Simon 8-1.
In addition to the three seniors winning their matches on Friday against Trinity, Morchower defeated Emelia Woolman 10-3, Sanderson beat Emma Smith 10-3, Lucy Barnes routed Clare Murphy 10-2 and Arendale trounced Kate Hurlbert 10-2.
Collegiate also won three of its four exhibition matches versus the Titans. Lucy Ottley routed Gabby Strickler 8-1, Dillard dominated against Perrin Gilman 8-1 and DePalma won a tight battle over Brynn Guerette, 8-6.