Collegiate girls tennis goes unbeaten in team play in 2020

When the COVID-19 pandemic first gripped the nation, it threw everything into flux, shutting down functions across the globe – including high school sports in Virginia this past spring – and making people question if some kind of normalcy – and how much of it – would return this summer and fall.

It did to a degree for Collegiate’s girls tennis program. No, the team didn’t play anyone outside of its League of Independent Schools conference. No, the team couldn’t play doubles – seven singles matches became the new format – and no, visitors weren’t allowed at the matches.

But with LIS bringing back tennis, cross country, field hockey and volleyball this fall, the Cougars embraced the opportunity to return to the court.

And they dominated it.

Collegiate rolled out a perfect final week to go unbeaten at 10-0 in team play and 66-4 in all sanctioned individual matches. The Cougars won 7-0 against both St. Gertrude’s last Tuesday and Trinity Episcopal on Friday.

Returning player and No. 1 Helena Huff, captain Nora Willett and Powhatan County’s Kayli Shenk went unbeaten this fall to cap their senior seasons. Huff swept Lauren Greis on Tuesday and Sophie Aprahamian on Friday.