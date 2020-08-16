County’s DMV select now offering services by appointment only

Beginning on Aug. 11, the Goochland DMV Select has shifted to an Appointment Only operation to serve citizens. There will be a limited number of appointments per hour with appointments available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 4:15 p.m.
The Goochland DMV Select offers the following services Vehicle Titles, Vehicle Registrations & Renewals, Handicapped Parking Placards, Vehicle & Driver Transcripts, EZ-Pass Purchase, and Trip Permits. Please note there is a limit to 5 transactions per appointment.
A maximum of two weeks of appointment slots are available at any time. Each day, a new day of appointments is added. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.goochlandva.us/328/DMV-Select-Office or call (804) 657-2018.
Citizens who need to access DMV services can do so through DMV Full-Service Customer Service Centers, DMV Select Offices including the Goochland DMV Select Office, and through DMV’s Online Service portal https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/onlineServices/. DMV’s Online Services portal provides the opportunity to conduct over 30 transactions online instead of going to a DMV Customer Service Center or DMV Select Office, visit the portal for more information.
For more information about the Goochland DMV Select, call (804) 657-2018.