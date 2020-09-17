Flying colors: A few tips for displaying Old Glory

If you happened to be looking for a bit of a lift a few weeks ago, it would have done your heart some good to visit the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
On Sept. 4, the department shared the news that they had partnered with Goochland High School Career and Technical Education and JROTC students to build flag disposal boxes for use at several sites, including the Sheriff’s Department offices and the local American Legion Post Hall on Route 6.
It is a wonderful project, and, judging by the comments beneath the post, one that many in the community appreciate.
While most of us consider the American flag to be something worthy of reverence and respect, attempts to celebrate and honor it can sometimes stray outside the bounds of what is proscribed in the official U.S Flag Code.
Concerned about the dos and don’ts when it comes to proper flag etiquette? Most of the information is easily accessible on the internet, but we are happy to offer a few helpful tips here to get you started.
Do hoist the flag briskly and lower it ceremoniously.
Don’t allow the flag to touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.
Do make sure that when the flag is hung vertically on a wall, window, or door, the Union (blue section) should be to the observer’s left. When the flag is hung either horizontally or vertically against a wall, the Union should be to the observer’s left.
Don’t use or store the flag in a way that might lead it to be torn, soiled, or damaged in any way.
Do display the flag only from sunrise to sunset on flagstaffs in the open (it may, however, be displayed at night — if illuminated — to produce a patriotic effect).
If you ask me about the times in my life when I distinctly remember thinking long and hard about our cherished flag, several almost instantly spring to mind.
The earliest is from summer camp as a young child, when each morning a select few campers would be selected to carefully unfold, secure and raise the flag each day — and woe be unto the camper who somehow let Old Glory touch the ground (thankfully I never saw it happen). It was an early lesson in the power of symbols, respect for tradition, and the importance of doing things “the right way.”
Another, or course, is the period right after Sept. 11, when American flags were suddenly everywhere and store owners had to scramble to keep them in stock. It was a symbol of our unity in those hazy, awful days, as we as a nation struggled to comprehend what we had lost.
The point here is that — regardless of how you feel about our flag, whether you choose to treat it with reverence or not — the people involved in the flag disposal box project have done a tremendous service for those of us who will always hold this symbol of our nation sacred. We sincerely thank them for it, and consider it a wonderful addition to the community.