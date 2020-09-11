For most of us, search for ‘normal’ continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Did it feel like Labor Day at your house? While most are celebrating the end of summer, I’m left wondering what happened to not only summer, but the preceding season as well.

Who could have imagined when the lions of an epidemic first blew in last March that when that first nip of cold air appeared, we’d still be talking about our desire to return to some form of normalcy.

That’s not to say we haven’t made progress or things haven’t improved from those dark months of despair when thousands of Americans lost their lives to a ferocious virus.

It all seems like a blur now — the searches for toilet paper and hand sanitizer, empty shelves at the supermarket, and an economy dialed back to a standstill.

But, as summer ends, and America returns to back to school and work mode, it still doesn’t feel exactly right and the thick air of uncertainty is more than subtle.

I spoke to a friend who had a different take on the last few months. She told stories of family outings, trips to the lake and camping excursions that allowed her family to recapture something that had been lost in the fervor of the normalcy we enjoyed before COVID-19.