Goochland CASA has new leader

Goochland County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) has announced that Malinda Tiffany, LCSW, has been named as the organization’s new executive director, overseeing the program that provides court representation for children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and other trauma.
Goochland CASA’s Board of Directors appointed Tiffany to the executive director role, effective July 27, 2020, as Ann O. Casey moves towards retirement. Casey has been the Goochland CASA executive director for the past 10 years and was one of the very first CASA Advocates when the Goochland program started 15 years ago. Casey will be providing training and mentorship during the month of August to help with the transition.
“I am honored to have been selected for this opportunity to lead Goochland CASA and look forward to bringing some new energy and perspective to this amazing program. I have been very impressed by the commitment to the organization’s mission by both the dedicated Board Members and our incredible CASA Advocates.” said Tiffany as she has begun to settle into her new role. “Ann has been the voice and spirit of Goochland CASA for 10 years and has developed this program into the successful organization it is. As we move through the challenging times of this new decade, I hope to expand upon the foundation Ann has created, work closely with Goochland Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, and strategically grow Goochland CASA in ways that will ensure children in Goochland County who experience neglect, abuse or trauma have access to trained caring advocates who will fight for and represent their best interests.”
Tiffany is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, has a bachelor’s degree from SUNY College at Brockport, and a Master of Social Work degree from Syracuse University. She has previous professional experience with the Department of Corrections, home health and hospice, therapeutic mentoring, parent support services, and adult probation.
Tiffany is excited to return to Goochland County as she previously spent 14 years working for Elk Hill as their Admissions Coordinator, which allowed her to serve on the Goochland FAPT committee and participate in several other county activities. Most recently Ms. Tiffany has been busy growing a private mental health practice in Powhatan and helping found the nonprofit organization, Cumberland Community Cares, whose efforts are focused on providing food resources to the residents of Cumberland County, a USDA designated food desert area.
Established in 2005, Goochland CASA advocates for children involved in cases before the Goochland Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court. The organization recruits, screens, trains, and supervises volunteers to represent the needs of abused and neglected children, children in juvenile dependency proceedings and children in need of services or supervision. The volunteer Advocates promote safe, permanent homes for all children and educate the community about the needs of abused and neglected children. Goochland CASA also works with other nonprofit organizations and local agencies to promote support for and awareness of the needs of vulnerable children in the community.