Goochland cross country: Workout attendance strong well ahead of the season

“Knowing that you’ve got such a long way until the start of the season, it helps you just start to build up your miles,” Hoffler said. “You can take advantage of having the months to prepare and try and get to be your best version of yourself, especially for me being a senior.”

“I think it’s good to utilize the time that we have,” Megan Reid said, “and start getting a head start.”

Meiller pointed out that the more they do now, the easier the workouts will be later on – it’ll be easier for the runners to go faster in the future because they’re building a base now. He’s also encouraged them to run on their own outside of the twice-a-week sessions.

“I just like having more time to prepare – it’s not like just starting a couple weeks before the season and getting right into it,” Farkas said. “I like having more time to just adjust and get faster and better.”

Megan Reid said she’s been running a lot more than usual and that she started back in March in getting ready for the season as she expected it to start sooner. She’s looking to keep up that consistency.