Goochland poet’s first book inspired by a desire to help

When she set out to publish her first book of poems, Goochland resident Lisa Tyler had only one specific goal in mind.

More than anything, she says, she simply wanted to put something positive out into the world.

With the pandemic tightening its grip on the U.S., “I saw everything people were going through,” remembers Tyler. “In the midst of adversity people look for hope, and that’s what my poems are all about.”

Her new book, “Lily Amongst Thorns,” was a labor of love, and saw her returning to a craft she has enjoyed since childhood. She says she began putting the poems down on paper in March, sometimes jotting just a word or two and occasionally setting the work aside for a few days until she was ready to return to it.

Now, the 58-page collection, Clay explains, is available to help inspire those who may be searching for a lift in these trying times. The title, she said, refers to both “the genuine treasure that lies within us,” and “the twists and turns that happen as you live this life.”

Tyler credits her late brother John, a graduate of Princeton University and “a true genius,” Tyler says, with encouraging her to pursue her love of writing.