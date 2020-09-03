Goochland twins representing Veritas soccer in goal

MANAKIN-SABOT – Alden and Eliza Sweeney have a good bit in common. The Veritas School seniors and twin siblings from Goochland have grown up playing a variety of sports, including basketball, and they both like to do mountain biking, as well as kayaking and rock climbing.
But one of the main commonalities they share is that they both play in goal on their respective soccer teams.
Of all the sports they’ve played, both Alden and Eliza consider soccer their favorite.
“I’ve done it for so long; I do it for fall for club and then spring for Veritas, so I’ve always done soccer . . . I can’t really imagine not playing soccer,” said Eliza, who plays for Veritas School and the Richmond Strikers. “There’s always some type of soccer going on in our family.”
Alden, who plays for Veritas and FC Richmond, noted that the competition and playing in goal have helped make soccer his favorite. He is striving to play at the collegiate level.
Both Alden and Eliza spoke to being strong at shot-stopping in goal and organizing and directing their teams’ back lines. Alden said they play the position fairly similarly.
“Let’s say there’s a through ball: instead of coming out for a really tough 50-50, we’d rather sit back and take the shot,” Alden said.
Alden also spoke to being able to play out from the back, and to improving on his distribution – which he said used to be his worst attribute – to the point that it’s become his best. He keeps a bag of soccer balls in his car, and he’s gone out and honed in on that skill on his own, especially this past winter.
Playing the larger neighboring Division I private schools has led to valuable gametime experience and competition for both goalies, whose school, Veritas, is categorized into Division II of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA).
And thanks to their years of playing soccer, including travel, both Alden and Eliza have been able to share their knowledge and expertise with their Veritas teammates. Alden has even helped coach one of the other goalkeepers on Eliza’s Veritas soccer team, of which their dad, Sterling Sweeney, is the coach.
Alden has also given Eliza tips, and they’ll tell each other about great saves they made in previous games.
Alden will also sometimes help Eliza warm up before her games, which Eliza said is helpful since Alden, being a fellow goalkeeper, knows how to help her get ready for a match.
Alden and Eliza’s older sister, Maya Sweeney, was the first one of the three to play club soccer.
She also helped bring out Alden’s competitive side. He would be driven to try and keep up with her or surpass her in a variety of ways, from workouts to healthy eating.
While Alden said he’s very competitive with soccer, Eliza said she feels like she plays it more for fun.
But she does get competitive with her brother when they’re out mountain biking.
“I feel like it makes me very competitive and willing to push myself out of what I’m most comfortable with, especially when I go riding with him,” said Eliza. “If I normally go a little slower, then I’ll go riding with him and go a lot faster and try new skills, try to keep up.”
She recently competed in a mountain biking race at Pocahontas State Park, and she was signed up to do another one before that race got rained out. But she and Alden mainly do mountain biking for fun. Alden tries to do it when he has free time. He likes to make trails in the woods, and while he usually works on them during the winter, he kicked it up a notch during the COVID-19 shutdown.
With mountain biking, Alden likes going fast – as well as “getting big air,” according to his sister Eliza – and he also likes how creative you can get with the sport, especially when riding downhill.
“If there’s a jump,” he said, “you can do anything off of it, and there are just a lot of options.”
Of the two, Eliza is more of the endurance athlete.
“I think cross country has kind of trained me to like endurance sports better,” she said.
Last year, Eliza and her Veritas teammates won the VISAA Division II girls cross country team state championship, the second for the girls team in the last three years.
“Going into it, we were really well-prepared and knew it was definitely a possibility,” Eliza said.
She also finished in the top 15 in last fall’s League of Independent Schools cross country meet.
“I think cross country is more of a team sport than people think,” Eliza said. “Cross country’s really hard, and that kind of brings us together, too. We know we’re all putting in the same amount of work, whether we’re getting different times; we know we’re all trying really hard.
Eliza has also run for Veritas’ track and field program, competing in the 1600-meter and 3200 distance runs and in the 4x400 and 4x800 relay races.
It was Maya, a cross country and track and field athlete at Appalachian State University, who got Eliza into running. She and Maya will sometimes run together when Maya is home.
“I probably wouldn’t have done cross country if it wasn’t for her,” Eliza said.
For this fall, Eliza and her cross country team are currently slated to compete in meets, and there’s still hope that Alden and his Veritas boys soccer team will play before the calendar year ends.
While Eliza doesn’t expect to compete at the collegiate level, she said she’ll keep running and also playing soccer, possibly on a club team, after high school.
Her Veritas soccer team once made the state tournament during her career, and she and her teammates were able to play one regular-season game together in 2020. While their opponent, larger Division I school Trinity Episcopal, won 4-0, Eliza and her teammates held the Titans to 1-0 at the half, and she felt the game went really well.
“Our team just played super well together, especially for our first game,” said Eliza, who played in goal the whole time. She added: “We were all super excited for the season.”
Eliza feels that losing the rest of that season due to the COVID-19 shutdown is going to make her upcoming senior season next spring a lot more memorable.
“It was sad that I won’t get to play with the seniors who graduated this year,” she said. “But the rest of our team is still super excited.”