Kline to serve as this year’s Goochland Christmas Mother

The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has announced that Joy Kline has been selected to serve as Christmas Mother for the 2020 campaign. A long-time Goochland resident, Kline is committed to serving her community.

“I am delighted to represent Goochland as Christmas Mother this year,” Kline said last week. “Having been an active volunteer for some time, I have looked forward to wrapping the gifts and helping with the distribution to families. The needs are even greater during this unprecedented time, and we will have to be creative in how we meet those needs, but I know that our great community will continue to be supportive. We want to make a lot of wishes come true during the upcoming holiday season.”

Kline and her husband, Mike, have been residents of Goochland County since 1980. Joy is Executive President, Retail Banking for Village Bank, a community bank headquartered in Midlothian. Her banking career of over 40 years began with Central National Bank in the Richmond area. Mike is a Retired Virginia State Trooper and served Goochland County and the surrounding communities for 23 years. They have two grown children, Jeff and Jill.