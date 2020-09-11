Kline to serve as this year’s Goochland Christmas Mother

The Goochland Christmas Mother Association has announced that Joy Kline has been selected to serve as Christmas Mother for the 2020 campaign. A long-time Goochland resident, Kline is committed to serving her community.
“I am delighted to represent Goochland as Christmas Mother this year,” Kline said last week. “Having been an active volunteer for some time, I have looked forward to wrapping the gifts and helping with the distribution to families. The needs are even greater during this unprecedented time, and we will have to be creative in how we meet those needs, but I know that our great community will continue to be supportive. We want to make a lot of wishes come true during the upcoming holiday season.”
Kline and her husband, Mike, have been residents of Goochland County since 1980. Joy is Executive President, Retail Banking for Village Bank, a community bank headquartered in Midlothian. Her banking career of over 40 years began with Central National Bank in the Richmond area. Mike is a Retired Virginia State Trooper and served Goochland County and the surrounding communities for 23 years. They have two grown children, Jeff and Jill.
Kline started her community involvement in Goochland by joining the Goochland Elementary School PTA, and has participated in various committees over the years. As Jeff became a Cub Scout, Joy served as a Den Mother and a Co-Leader for Jill’s Girl Scouts club. In the late 1990s, Joy joined the Greater Richmond Area Heart Association Board and also served on the Goochland YMCA Board of Managers for nine years, three as the Board Chairperson.
A Goochland Rotarian since 2007, Kline has held several roles including President for the 2012-2013 year. She was recognized as a Volunteer of the Year by her Rotary Club in 2011 through the Goochland Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Volunteer program. Since then, she has continued in leadership roles for Rotary District 7600 and currently is the Rotary Foundation Committee Development Chair, supporting 62 clubs making a difference in their communities.
The Christmas Mother Association has pivoted to adapt the program during the pandemic.
“We are working hard to ensure the safety of all of our volunteers who are working to support this year’s Christmas Mother program while ensuring we continue to provide a merry Christmas to those in need in our community,” said Cindie Valentine, Christmas Mother Association President. “This year we expect the need to be greater than ever.”
This year applications will be taken by phone.
Families, churches, civic groups, and businesses are encouraged to adopt a family. For more information on adoptions, e-mail: info@goochlandchristmasmother.org or call the Christmas Mother Hotline at (804) 556-3411.
Check the Christmas Mother’s Facebook page (facebook.com/goochlandchristmasmother) to keep abreast of activities and to find helpful links such as online contributions and other tools. Donations to this year’s Christmas Mother fund can also be sent via check to: Goochland Christmas Mother, P.O. Box 322, Goochland, VA 23063 or through PayPal on the website, www.goochlandchristmasmother.org.