Move means more space for county registrar’s office and Electoral Board

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Goochland County officially opened the new Goochland County Office of the General Registrar at 1876 Sandy Hook Rd. behind the County Administration Building in the Courthouse Village. The newly remodeled building provides the Office of the General Registrar and the Goochland County Electoral Board larger dedicated space for election operations.
As a result of the new office, voters will now have a one-stop location to conduct all aspects of voter registration and election in an organized and spacious facility. The new location will help to accommodate no-excuse absentee voting in person as well as by mail. Effective July 1, 2020 any registered voter can vote absentee without having to provide any reason or supporting information.
“Goochland County is known for consistently having the highest voter turnout in the Commonwealth,” said Susan Lascolette, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The new Goochland County Office of the General Registrar provides the Office of the General Registrar and voters secure space to conduct one of the most important rights of our democracy, voting, both now and into the future.”
Goochland County has continuously been recognized as having the highest voter turnout in the Commonwealth, thanks in large part to active and engaged voters of the county. The new Office of the General Registrar provides dedicated and secure space for election preparation.
“We are extremely grateful to the Board of Supervisors for providing a modern, functional and efficient space for The Frances Carter Ragland Office of the General Registrar,” said Electoral Board Secretary Robin Lind. “With this new facility the Board honors the citizen participation that has made Goochland voters renowned throughout the Commonwealth for the highest percentage turnout year after year. We are delighted to welcome voters to their new Elections office.”
“The move to this new facility could not come at a better time and shows great forethought by the Board of Supervisors and County Administration,” said Ryan Mulligan, Goochland General Registrar and Director of Elections. “As Goochland County continues to grow, more personnel and space is needed so that we can continue to provide the citizens with the level of service they deserve.”
Ballots for the November 3, 2020 November General Election will be available Friday, Sept. 18, but can be requested now. The last day to request an Absentee Ballot is Friday, Oct. 23.
In-Person Absentee Voting will be available at a Satellite Polling location in the Goochland Sports Complex building next door to the Office of the General Registrar during normal office hours on weekdays beginning Friday, Sept. 18 and continuing until Friday, Oct. 30. The office will also be open for Absentee Voting on Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
For more information on elections and voter registration, visit https://www.goochlandva.us/359/Elections-and-Voter-Registration, call (804) 556-5803, or email vote@goochlandva.us.