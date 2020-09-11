Move means more space for county registrar’s office and Electoral Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Goochland County officially opened the new Goochland County Office of the General Registrar at 1876 Sandy Hook Rd. behind the County Administration Building in the Courthouse Village. The newly remodeled building provides the Office of the General Registrar and the Goochland County Electoral Board larger dedicated space for election operations.

As a result of the new office, voters will now have a one-stop location to conduct all aspects of voter registration and election in an organized and spacious facility. The new location will help to accommodate no-excuse absentee voting in person as well as by mail. Effective July 1, 2020 any registered voter can vote absentee without having to provide any reason or supporting information.

“Goochland County is known for consistently having the highest voter turnout in the Commonwealth,” said Susan Lascolette, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “The new Goochland County Office of the General Registrar provides the Office of the General Registrar and voters secure space to conduct one of the most important rights of our democracy, voting, both now and into the future.”