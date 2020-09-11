No worries? For one day, it sure would be nice

“India and China are squaring off in the Himalayas again” blared the headline on a well-known national news website the other day. “How worried should we be?”
Reader, I am going to answer that question now as honestly as I would answer it if Jesus were sitting across from me, hands folded, patiently awaiting my response. And the answer is this: At this present moment I am not very much at all worried about India, or China, or what they are doing in the Himalayas.
“Well, wait just one minute,” you may be saying. “That is quite a limited worldview you have there, and more than a bit short-sighted. Don’t you realize that as members of a global society we are all intricately connected and the threat of a geopolitical squabble in any part of the world will invariably usher forth both immediate and long-term consequences for even those living an ocean away?”
Yes. Yes, I do realize that. But with all due respect to the copy writer who penned that headline, many of us at this point have very limited worry capacity left.
As a quick scroll through any social media feed will attest, you don’t have to look far lately to find people who are struggling to find jobs, or worried that the jobs they have are in jeopardy. They are deeply concerned about their children’s education and keeping their at-risk loved ones safe. They are worried about running out of money, or bandwidth, or patience.
Add these new stressors to the list of things that many of us juggle all the time already – the broken water heaters and the tight deadlines and the regular old ups and downs of life – and you can see why it’s sort of tempting to just let Beijing and New Delhi hash it out on their own. I mean really, do they honestly need my input? Are they on the phone right now? .
Yes, I do understand the idea that if a butterfly flaps its wings in the Amazon it can cause a tornado in Texas (or something like that). But that’s an awful lot of butterflies to catch and right now I’m just trying to figure out what I’m making for dinner tonight and remember if I paid that one bill I always forget.
So maybe, just for this one day, we can all give ourselves permission to worry about our own most immediate and pressing – even petty – personal issues and not what’s happening across the globe.
In this case it’s a ridiculously complicated, long-simmering, protracted border dispute between two nuclear powers--so it’s not not a big deal.
I get it.
I’m just promising to worry all about it tomorrow.