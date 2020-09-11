No worries? For one day, it sure would be nice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“India and China are squaring off in the Himalayas again” blared the headline on a well-known national news website the other day. “How worried should we be?”

Reader, I am going to answer that question now as honestly as I would answer it if Jesus were sitting across from me, hands folded, patiently awaiting my response. And the answer is this: At this present moment I am not very much at all worried about India, or China, or what they are doing in the Himalayas.

“Well, wait just one minute,” you may be saying. “That is quite a limited worldview you have there, and more than a bit short-sighted. Don’t you realize that as members of a global society we are all intricately connected and the threat of a geopolitical squabble in any part of the world will invariably usher forth both immediate and long-term consequences for even those living an ocean away?”

Yes. Yes, I do realize that. But with all due respect to the copy writer who penned that headline, many of us at this point have very limited worry capacity left.