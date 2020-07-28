Judy Harvie
Judy Harvie, 92, formerly of “Deaton Hill” Manakin, Va., passed away peacefully July 15, 2020, at the Cedars Healthcare Facility in Charlottesville. She is survived by her brother, William “Bill” Harvie of Norfolk, Va.; and by her nieces and nephews. Her friends and brother wish to send a special thank you to her nephew, Phil Anderson of Charlottesville, for his steadfast devotion in caring for Judy in her last years. Judy was a consummate horsewoman, having Fox-hunted, showed hunters, trained and bred horses, and coached for many years in Goochland at Locust Bend Farm and Pleasant Green in Crozier. In 2015, Ms. Harvie was inducted into the Virginia Horse Show Association Hall of Fame. She loved working with horses, sharing her knowledge, funny stories and caring for her dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; however, remembrances can be made to the James River Horse Foundation (TRF), the Goochland Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice.
Lenora T. Layne
Deaconess Lenora T. Layne, 95, of Goochland, Va., departed her life peacefully at home Friday, June 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Layne Sr.; son, Joe Layne Jr.; and daughter, Dolores Layne. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Tommy (Channie) Layne and Lloyd (Barbara) Layne Sr. of Richmond, Va.; two daughters, Ruby (Arthur) Jackson and Joyce (Sekou) Layne-Jordan of Goochland, Va.; daughter-in-law, Gertrude Layne; and a host of family and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where viewing was held on Saturday, July 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Celebration of Life service (graveside rites) were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Goochland, Va.
Lucille R. Mealy
Mrs. Lucille R. Mealy, 97, of Goochland, Va., owner of the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Mealy Jr.; and grandson, Videl S. Mealy. She leaves to cherish her memories four sons, Robert III, DDS, (Rhonda), Santa (Dallas), Julian (Karen) and Maurice; nine grandchildren, Robert IV, Bryasan Norris, Derek, Wraegan Williams, Dion, Tanya Gentry, Maurice Jr., Brenton Proctor and Jonathan Mealy; 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; three nieces, Christine Williams, Constance Reid and Jacqueline Randolph; two nephews, James Morse and Peyton Randolph; best friend, Alice Morgan; dedicated daughters, Crystal Taylor, Kathy Mealy, Penny Grant, Verna Allen, Carolyn Carter, Gracie Kenney and Orelia Tyler; devoted sons, John Carter, Carrington Kenney, Jerome Glover, John Trent, George Tyler, Ralph Reavis and the Cooley family; special businesses and staff, Pat’s Florist, the E.F. Mimms, W.J. Manning, R.C. Scott’s and H.W. Dabney’s Funeral Homes, Markham Burial Vault Service; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a true friend to all that knew her. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., where a viewing was held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and where funeral services were held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Melvin Woodson, eulogist. Interment Fauquier Baptist Church cemetery.
David M. Senegar
David Martin “SUPA DAVE” Senegar, 63 years old, passed away on June 6, 2020, in his home state of Louisiana, after a short illness. Dave was the «life of the party» always cracking jokes and kept everyone laughing. Dave was born and raised in Lake Charles, Louisiana, on June 29, 1956. He left home in his teens and moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina, where he attended Fayetteville State. While there, he also worked at Fort Bragg, being one of the best «footwear beautification technicians» there was! Dave met and married Janet Woodson and moved to various places here in Virginia, but eventually settled in Goochland County. There weren›t too many parties Dave didn›t attend whether invited or not! LOL! It was many, many years after moving here to the County that most folks came to know him personally, especially those who live on the Maidens Road/Fairground Road corridor. Dave loved training his dog «Hutch,» Cajun cooking, jambalaya, break dancing, Zydeco music (Boo Zoo Chavis particularly) and he loved, loved, loved getting dressed up and keeping his clothes in pristine conditionno spots and no wrinklesand kept a spit shine on his dress shoes! Supa Dave will be missed!
