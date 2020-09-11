One-stop Goochland Business Center officially opens in Courthouse Village

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Call it a true boost for business.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Goochland County officially opened a new one-stop Goochland Business Center at 2931 River Road West in the Courthouse Village, unveiling the new home for both the Goochland County Economic Development office and the Goochland Chamber of Commerce.

The idea behind the business center, say county officials, is to provide existing and prospective Goochland businesses with a central location for business assistance. Goochland County Economic Development plans to use the space to provide training, seminars, and networking events.

“The Goochland Business Center is a unique collaboration between the County and the Chamber to support our vital local businesses,” said Susan Lascolette, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Goochland is known as a special place where organizations collaborate to serve the community.”

“Having Goochland County Economic Development located together with the Goochland Chamber of Commerce creates great synergy between the county and the Chamber and gives us space to promote our businesses,” said added Stamey, Interim County Administrator.

Bonnie Creasy, Executive Director of the Goochland County Chamber of Commerce, was equally excited about the project.