One-stop Goochland Business Center officially opens in Courthouse Village

Call it a true boost for business.
On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Goochland County officially opened a new one-stop Goochland Business Center at 2931 River Road West in the Courthouse Village, unveiling the new home for both the Goochland County Economic Development office and the Goochland Chamber of Commerce.
The idea behind the business center, say county officials, is to provide existing and prospective Goochland businesses with a central location for business assistance. Goochland County Economic Development plans to use the space to provide training, seminars, and networking events.
“The Goochland Business Center is a unique collaboration between the County and the Chamber to support our vital local businesses,” said Susan Lascolette, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “Goochland is known as a special place where organizations collaborate to serve the community.”
“Having Goochland County Economic Development located together with the Goochland Chamber of Commerce creates great synergy between the county and the Chamber and gives us space to promote our businesses,” said added Stamey, Interim County Administrator.
Bonnie Creasy, Executive Director of the Goochland County Chamber of Commerce, was equally excited about the project.
“This enhances our ability to help Goochland County and its businesses grow,” said Creasey. “With Economic Development and the Chamber located in one building, it ensures easier access to economic resources for all businesses.”
Representatives from the Goochland County Board of Supervisors, Goochland Economic Development Authority, Goochland County Economic Development, and the Goochland Chamber of Commerce officially cut the ribbon to open the Goochland Business Center.
All Goochland businesses are encouraged to visit the Goochland Business Center, www.goochlandforbusiness.com, or call Goochland County Economic Development at (804) 556-5862 to learn more about the Business Center.
In addition, Goochland County Economic Development encourages all Goochland businesses to visit http://www.GoochlandForBusiness.com/241/COVID-19-Business-Information to learn more about the recently launched Goochland Back to Business grant program that aims to help support local businesses during the ongoing pandemic.