Person of Interest: Sherion Farmer

Upon hearing the words, “Hello darling, welcome to the Pickel Barrel,” and a bit curious as to whom such kind words might be directed, I discovered that they were directed not only to me but to virtually every Goochland visitor to Sherion Farmer’s Pickle Barrel Restaurant.
This being my very first encounter with the Goochland native, indeed I discover an amazingly efficient person.
“I truly love to work,” Farmer claimed. “I also love flowers, people and to support the community in which I live.”
Just recently, setting up five patio tables in her restaurant’s tented exterior for “Goochland Cares,” Sherion’s efforts resulted in the donation of over 4,000 pounds of food.
“I enjoy seeing the smiles on people’s faces,” she said.
Still single, Sherion Farmer, (a true “Short Pump” native) recalls the time when the current “Short Pump Shopping Center” (a mile east) with it’s enormous diversity of shopping, was popular only for it’s hand-operated water pump serving thirsty horses and their riders.
Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, The Pickle Barrel with its highly qualified 25 member staff, looks forward daily to serving some 100 breakfasts, 100 lunches, and around 150 dinners or a sum total of about 2,400 total weekly or 28,000 servings annually of “Pickle Barrel” guests. Quite a task.
Sherion also remembers many Goochland families who have had positive influences in her life, especially the Nuckols and Rowseys.
“Looking forward to a special future vacation?” I asked.
“This is my vacation, darling,” she confided, with a wry smile.