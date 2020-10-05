Previewing Collegiate girls tennis: 2020

GOOCHLAND – After the League of Independent Schools made the decision official to hold its fall season for girls tennis – which has been deemed a low-risk sport in relation to COVID-19 – Collegiate dominated its first match, sweeping Veritas 7-0 and winning both exhibition matches on Thursday.
This year’s 14-player unit is stacked with experience and talent. Helena Huff, who was the 2019 All-Metro girls tennis player of the year, is back at Collegiate following a year in Atlanta. She returns to the team as the No. 1 singles player.
Holding down the No. 2–4 courts in Thursday’s season opener were junior Elizabeth Mendoza, senior captain Nora Willett and Powhatan resident and senior Kayli Shenk. The top four players, all of whom are returning players, each swept their Veritas opponents 10-0.
Collegiate’s strong sophomore core includes returners Claiborne Dillard, Lucy Ottley and Emma Eldridge. They all picked up singles time last year as the team dealt with injuries, and the coaches could see how that time on the court helped them.
“Those three are back this year with a lot more confidence in point construction and aggressive play,” said Collegiate head girls tennis coach Allyson Brand.
Strengths and gains across the team include first serves, stronger groundstrokes, confidence in setting up and finishing off points and attacking the shorter balls. She added that McKenna Boardman, who moved up from JV last year and played at No. 6 in Thursday’s lineup, is “super consistent,” showcasing that strong consistency in her groundstrokes.
Several new protocols are in place for this season as the COVID pandemic continues. There will be no doubles play, meaning that LIS teams will only play singles matches this fall. But with that change, the number of singles matches that count has bumped up from six to seven. Matches are conference-only, and no spectators are allowed.
While at the matches, players have to stay six feet apart and wear masks off the court; when they’re on the court, they can take off their masks, but have to maintain 10 feet of distance.
Each team is allowed to serve only with their own tennis balls. The home team is responsible for changing the scorecards and, when the players switch sides, they cross on opposite sides of the net.
While the team definitely misses doubles, and they won’t be able to draw from the energy of spectators’ support because of safety protocols in place, being able to still play this season is huge for the girls, Brand said. Even when they held open courts this summer, she noted that, “on the court, with their mask off, I could see the smiles.”
“You can tell – the community, the camaraderie, seeing their friends out there, working hard,” she said.
The Cougars are coming off of a 13-5 season in 2019 in which they finished runner-up to St. Catherine’s in the LIS tournament and reached the VISAA state semifinals.
This year’s modified season, to Brand, will be a successful one if everyone: stays safe and healthy; is able to improve in something; and is able to come out through the whole season and continue to play tennis.
RESULTS
Collegiate 7, Veritas 0
Helena Huff (C) d. Ally Duell (V) 10-0; Elizabeth Mendoza (C) d. Delphie Garrison (V) 10-0; Nora Willett (C) d. Peyton Davidson (V) 10-0; Kayli Shenk (C) d Bevie Sievers (V) 10-0; Claiborne Dillard (C) d. Betsie Rabke (V) 10-2; McKenna Boardman (C) d Breslin Siewers (V) 10-4; Lucy Ottley (C) d M Kleinschuster (V) 10-1
Records (after Thursday): Collegiate 1-0, Veritas 0-1