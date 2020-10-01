Richmond Raceway a constant amidst dramatic 2021 Cup season shakeups

Bickmeier, however, feels that most of the changes that have come with that shift to one-day shows have been pretty positive.

“I’m not opposed to the one-day show. I’m not opposed to the no-practice,” he said. “But no practice means that we have to entertain our fans when they’re here. We’ve got to provide the value that they want for their ticket purchase, so how do you do that? You’ve still got to try to make the drivers available to them. Is it music? Is it Q&A’s? Autograph sessions?

“We’ve had pieces and parts of those throughout our race weekends already, but now you’ve got to put an even bigger focus on it if you’re a track that doesn’t have a practice session or qualifying or something like that,” Bickmeier said. “It’s changed, but with that, we’ve got to put our heads together and see what kind of creative things we can come up with to keep our fans entertained.”

Richmond will also be a part of a short track swing in the spring, closing out a three-race stretch in four weeks that sees the Cup drivers also visit the half-mile Bristol on dirt and the paperclip-like half-mile track in Martinsville, Virginia before heading to the state’s capital.