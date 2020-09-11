The future of farming? Two county groups going ‘vertical’

“The Babylon Micro-Farms hydroponic system is a tool that embraces many of the core aspects of the culinary world and the CTE curriculum,” said David Booth, Culinary Arts Instructor. “It will provide us with a hands-on, real world platform from which to explore sustainability, nutrition, product research and development, marketing, team building and cross-collaboration, while also highlighting the Goochland County Public Schools’ value of the importance of community. Our continued partnership with GoochlandCares serves as an example of what can be accomplished when creativity, optimism, and a pursuit of excellence come together to bring good to those in need. It is an honor to be part of this collaboration.”