The future of farming? Two county groups going ‘vertical’

In an unprecedented partnership, non-profit GoochlandCares and Goochland Tech have teamed up to add vertical farming to their community mission and curriculum, respectively.
A generous GoochlandCares benefactor donated two vertical farms designed and made by Charlottesville-based Babylon Micro-Farms to GoochlandCares. The farms were installed in early August at Goochland Tech for use by the Culinary Arts Program students, who will learn both vertical farming skills and how to use the fresh produce and herbs and spices in their class projects. The end result is a community driven effort to support the food pantry at GoochlandCares, which provides food to neighbors in need. The pantry will receive both nutritious, locally grown fresh produce year-round and dishes prepared by the students with the harvests from the farms.
“This innovative farming system by Babylon Micro-Farms to produce fresh heathy produce with an incredibly tiny footprint offers huge opportunities for our community,” said Sally Graham, Executive Director of GoochlandCares. “This is a win-win-win as our clients get fresh produce and our next generation of Goochland culinary leaders have the opportunity to explore sustainable micro-food systems. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the weak links in our country’s food distribution system, affecting everyone especially those who are most vulnerable. We hope that this partnership will be a model for many other food pantries to have a reliable in-house resource to provide fresh food.”
Goochland Tech, part of Goochland High School, is a leader in teaching students marketable jobs skills in programs like the Culinary Arts Program, where students with a passion for food can pursue learning a broad array of skills to prepare them to enter the hospitality industry.
“The Babylon Micro-Farms hydroponic system is a tool that embraces many of the core aspects of the culinary world and the CTE curriculum,” said David Booth, Culinary Arts Instructor. “It will provide us with a hands-on, real world platform from which to explore sustainability, nutrition, product research and development, marketing, team building and cross-collaboration, while also highlighting the Goochland County Public Schools’ value of the importance of community. Our continued partnership with GoochlandCares serves as an example of what can be accomplished when creativity, optimism, and a pursuit of excellence come together to bring good to those in need. It is an honor to be part of this collaboration.”
Considered to be the wave of our urban agricultural future, vertical farming is a multi-billion dollar industry in the US and growing daily as transparency in our food chain and the emphasis on sourcing food locally becomes more important to increasing numbers of people. Babylon Micro-Farms has developed patented technology for a cloud-based platform that operates their vertical farms through a mobile phone app that controls all aspects of farming at the touch of a button.
According to Babylon CEO Alexander Olesen, the company traces its origin back to the University of Virginia’s ILab, where in 2017 Olesen and co-founder Graham Smith first assembled a rudimentary table top prototype intended for use in refugee camps.
“This project has been a return to one of our most important priorities – to provide fresh food to people that otherwise might not have access to it,” said Olesen. “We value our partnership with Goochland Cares and Goochland Tech and hope it is a pilot program that other school systems will adopt. We are truly excited about being part of training the next generation of farmers and chefs.”