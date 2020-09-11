Want better grass? Raise your blades and watch the shade

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawn care can be an engaging hobby that brings some people a lot of joy. My goal is simpler. I want to do a decent job of maintaining the grass in my yard, but I am not seeking perfection. Therefore, when a friend recently gifted me a 250 page book about turf management, I was a little perplexed. Does taking care of your lawn have to be that complicated? Then I noticed the book’s author was sponsored by a grass chemical company.

Fortunately, there is quite a bit of peer reviewed research available on growing grass and caring for lawns. Using reliable sources like university and Cooperative Extension Service research studies, it doesn’t take long to see that having a healthy grass lawn may come down to doing less, not more. Since my goal is a decent lawn rather than an award winning lawn, research points toward focusing on five basic guidelines.