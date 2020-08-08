“This will be a special year for Rotary, and our greater Goochland community, because we will be celebrating our 25th Anniversary,” announced newly-elected Goochland Rotary Club president Jay Shively during the organization’s recent installation ceremony recently held at Rassawek Vineyard. The Goochland Rotary Club was founded in 1995, with Broocks Robertson serving as its charter president. The club, which currently has 58 members, meets at Richmond Country Club every Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.
Installed as the 2020-21 Officers and Board of Directors were Jay Shively, President; Dan Linnabary, President-Elect; Rich Salon, Past President; Frank Huber, Secretary; Jim Barden, Treasurer; Vern Fleming, Sergeant-at-Arms; Wayne Dementi, Public Image Chair; Bonnie Field, Foundation Chair; John Aaron, Membership Chair; Michael Kelly, Club Administration Chair; Kavis Winston, Community Service Chair and Delbert Horn, Fundraising Chair.
Shively offered a preview of the community service projects planned for the coming year. “With the support of community funding and funding from two Rotary District grants of $5,000 each, we will soon be opening the Rotary Exercise Trail at Hidden Rock Park, and a Rotary Disc Golf Course at Tucker Park,” he shared.
Rotary’s signature community project, Woodchuckers, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The program provides firewood to those in need within the county, and offers firewood for sale as one of its fundraising projects.
Other community service projects include Bright Beginnings, and support of the Christmas Mother and Goochland High School’s Junkyard Dogs Robotics team. Holiday Meals, Meals on Wheels, Rotary Reads and Roadside Clean-up will also be entering another year of long-term support from the Rotary Club. Support to recognized charities include Goochland Cares, Habitat for Humanity, Goochland Education Foundation, Goochland Pet Lovers, CASA, Goochland Community Cats, Fire and Rescue, Boy Scout Troop 710, Cub Scout Pack 710, the Brown Bag Ministry, Liberation Veterans Services and GPS Stem Camp.
Goochland Rotary continues to meet in accordance with COVID parameters, and actively welcomes interested citizens. To learn more, interested readers are invited to visit www.goochlandrotary.com.
