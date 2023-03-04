A Spotsylvania County man has been charged with possession of narcotics and manslaughter after he was identified as a suspect in the death of an Orange County resident.

On Thursday, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a location in Lake of the Woods in Locust Grove and found the body of Sidney Cramer.

Following an investigation, authorities obtained warrants for Christopher Jordan Rodriguez, 23, of Spotsylvania, on charges of manslaughter and possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said in a news release.

Orange County investigators met with Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office’s street crimes unit to serve the warrants on Rodriguez. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle occupied by Rodriguez, who was arrested at the scene, Skebo said.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search Rodriguez’s vehicle, and officers found more than 5 pounds of marijuana, 2 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 17 grams of fentanyl, 13 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of MDMA and more than $2,000 in cash. Multiple unknown substances believed to be drugs also were recovered, Skebo said.

Contacted Friday by email, Skebo referred questions about Cramer’s death and the victim’s connection to Rodriguez to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Several messages seeking comment were not returned.

Rodriguez is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

