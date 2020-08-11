Powhatan Little League last Monday held a ceremony honoring 10 players who are aging out of the program: Elijah Bodie, Jacob DeHart, Fonze Hensley, Bryce Higgins, Eric Hilbert, Michael Leonard, Dylan Martin, Sam Turner, Josh Weeks and Connor Yates.
PLL's Seniors double-elimination tournament also began that week. The Outlaws opened up the tourney by defeating the Yard Goats by forfeit on Tuesday, and then the Legends defeated the Outlaws 10-0 in six innings on Friday.
Luke Burkhart threw a no-hitter in 66 pitches.
The tournament continued Monday night with the Yard Goats routing the Outlaws 14-1 in six. Thomas Whitley struck out nine and allowed one hit and one run in four innings pitched. He also hit a bases-clearing double to give his team the lead, which it kept for good.
On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Fighting Creek Park, the Legends will play the Yard Goats in the championship round. An if-necessary game would be played Friday, also at Fighting Creek Park at 7:30 p.m., should the Yard Goats win on Wednesday. If the Legends win Wednesday, they will be crowned the tournament champions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.