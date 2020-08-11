Powhatan Little League last Monday held a ceremony honoring 10 players who are aging out of the program: Elijah Bodie, Jacob DeHart, Fonze Hensley, Bryce Higgins, Eric Hilbert, Michael Leonard, Dylan Martin, Sam Turner, Josh Weeks and Connor Yates.

PLL's Seniors double-elimination tournament also began that week. The Outlaws opened up the tourney by defeating the Yard Goats by forfeit on Tuesday, and then the Legends defeated the Outlaws 10-0 in six innings on Friday.

Luke Burkhart threw a no-hitter in 66 pitches.

The tournament continued Monday night with the Yard Goats routing the Outlaws 14-1 in six. Thomas Whitley struck out nine and allowed one hit and one run in four innings pitched. He also hit a bases-clearing double to give his team the lead, which it kept for good.

On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Fighting Creek Park, the Legends will play the Yard Goats in the championship round. An if-necessary game would be played Friday, also at Fighting Creek Park at 7:30 p.m., should the Yard Goats win on Wednesday. If the Legends win Wednesday, they will be crowned the tournament champions.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email