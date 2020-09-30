Bryant's PYAA Belles/Debs team delivers wild comeback to walk-off 17-16

POWHATAN - Unleashing 13 runs in the final two innings, Chris Bryant’s Powhatan Youth Athletics Association combined Belles/Debs team walked-off with a 17-16 win over Steven Roark’s Belles/Debs team in Monday’s game on Turner Field.
Emily Erdman came across home plate on the winning run when her teammate Taylor Harding took a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Erdman ended the night batting 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
Tiara Tinsley set up the bases-loaded scenario for Bryant’s team with her two-out single. She batted 3 for 4 and hit a double in the fifth.
Roark’s team jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings, then padded its lead with six runs in the top of the fifth.
After getting denied home plate through the first three frames, Bryant’s team finally broke through for four runs in the fourth, but was still in danger of taking an early loss via the 10-run mercy rule as Roark’s team led 15-4 going into the bottom of the fifth.
That’s when Bryant’s team went off, delivering five hits and taking advantage of four walks and a hit by pitch to not only stay alive, but pile on seven runs, putting itself back in the ballgame.
From Bryant's team, Nadia Howell batted 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Brianna and Haley Fox also each scored three runs, with Brianna batting 2 for 3 and Haley 1 for 2. Riley Baldwin batted 2 for 3, hit a double in the fourth and walked in the tying run in the sixth.
From Roark’s team, Savanna Griffin batted 2 for 3 and hit a two-run home run in the fifth. Courtney Osterman also completed a trip around the bases in the fifth following an error by the opposing team and scored twice in the game. Olivia Snider batted 2 for 2, scored twice and reached base in all three of her plate appearances. Payton George batted 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs scored. Peyton Baker hit two singles and scored three runs. Erika Roark hit a double and scored a run in the fifth.
The two teams play again tonight and next Tuesday with both games at 6:30 p.m. on Turner Field.
Also upcoming: Roark’s team will host home Buckingham on Turner Field in a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, and Bryant’s Belles/Debs team is slated to play at Lunenburg on the same day.
Roark’s Belles/Debs team will then host Goochland on Turner Field at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.