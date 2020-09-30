Bryant's PYAA Belles/Debs team delivers wild comeback to walk-off 17-16

POWHATAN - Unleashing 13 runs in the final two innings, Chris Bryant’s Powhatan Youth Athletics Association combined Belles/Debs team walked-off with a 17-16 win over Steven Roark’s Belles/Debs team in Monday’s game on Turner Field.

Emily Erdman came across home plate on the winning run when her teammate Taylor Harding took a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth. Erdman ended the night batting 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

Tiara Tinsley set up the bases-loaded scenario for Bryant’s team with her two-out single. She batted 3 for 4 and hit a double in the fifth.

Roark’s team jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the first two innings, then padded its lead with six runs in the top of the fifth.

After getting denied home plate through the first three frames, Bryant’s team finally broke through for four runs in the fourth, but was still in danger of taking an early loss via the 10-run mercy rule as Roark’s team led 15-4 going into the bottom of the fifth.

That’s when Bryant’s team went off, delivering five hits and taking advantage of four walks and a hit by pitch to not only stay alive, but pile on seven runs, putting itself back in the ballgame.