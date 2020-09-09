Class of 2020 alumni reflect on Powhatan track and field's impact

“Track is the most mental sport I’ve ever participated in and they helped me to learn how to use my stress as power,” she said of her teammates. “This, I am sure, will help me tremendously in school as well.”

From Tyson, she learned the value of hard work.

“I came in with zero skills, but with a couple of months of working hard, I made huge improvements,” she said. “This showed me that I can literally do anything I put my mind to. If Jeanne Wolkiewicz can become a runner, anything is possible.”

And from Blevins, she learned how to love herself and her teammates.

“She helped me to learn that taking time to work on what I need to work on is exactly what a good teammate does; when I improve, everyone else does too,” Wolkiewicz said. “She also was a great example of the power of kindness. She is humble, but so strong, and she showed me that there is power in quiet kindness and humility.”

Her 2020 indoor track season is one that she’ll look back on for the rest of her life.