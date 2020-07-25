Anthony Greenhow

Powhatan High School rising senior Anthony Greenhow won the 100-meter and 200-meter dash events in the Virginia Commonwealth Games at Liberty University on July 25, 2020.

 Contributed photo

Powhatan High School rising senior Anthony Greenhow continued his standout showings in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, winning both events today in the Virginia Commonwealth Games held at Liberty University.

"It definitely felt good to come out and compete against people for the first time this outdoor season," Greenhow said. "Going into the meet I felt a little nervous because I haven't competed all year, but after winning the 100, my confidence went up and it helped me win the 200."

Greenhow was happy with his times as well. He ran a 10.68 in the 100 and a 21.44 in the 200.

"Liberty did a great job with keeping everyone safe and organized with the social distancing," Greenhow said, "and it just felt good to compete."

