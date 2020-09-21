Powhatan Legends advance in Tuckahoe tournament, rally past Americans 6-2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TUCKAHOE - After lacing together three straight hits to seize the lead on a four-run fourth inning, the Powhatan Legends pulled away to win 6-2 over the Tuckahoe Americans in Monday's three-team, double-elimination tournament opener at the Tuckahoe Little League complex.

The Americans led 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but once the Legends got onto the scoreboard, they grabbed control.

"It just feels good to come back from behind and get that win that we needed today," said William Karanian, who batted 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI. The Legends will advance to play the Tuckahoe Nationals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Tuckahoe Little League's Field No. 8. The losing team from Tuesday will play the Americans on Wednesday night.

The Legends in the fourth inning loaded the bases on walks against one out, and catcher Sam Turner hammered the ball into left field where it narrowly touched down in fair territory to tie the game as two runners dashed home on his double.

"I was jumping all over the place," Karanian, with a laugh, said of his reaction to Turner's double landing on the line. "We all got really excited in the dugout, and that really sparked our comeback."