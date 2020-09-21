Powhatan Legends advance in Tuckahoe tournament, rally past Americans 6-2

TUCKAHOE - After lacing together three straight hits to seize the lead on a four-run fourth inning, the Powhatan Legends pulled away to win 6-2 over the Tuckahoe Americans in Monday's three-team, double-elimination tournament opener at the Tuckahoe Little League complex.
The Americans led 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but once the Legends got onto the scoreboard, they grabbed control.
"It just feels good to come back from behind and get that win that we needed today," said William Karanian, who batted 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBI. The Legends will advance to play the Tuckahoe Nationals on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Tuckahoe Little League's Field No. 8. The losing team from Tuesday will play the Americans on Wednesday night.
The Legends in the fourth inning loaded the bases on walks against one out, and catcher Sam Turner hammered the ball into left field where it narrowly touched down in fair territory to tie the game as two runners dashed home on his double.
"I was jumping all over the place," Karanian, with a laugh, said of his reaction to Turner's double landing on the line. "We all got really excited in the dugout, and that really sparked our comeback."
Turner's team stayed hot, as Andrew Shifflett scooted a two-out, go-ahead single into left field, and Karanian on the next at-bat smacked a base hit in the other direction to plate an insurance run.
Shifflett batted 3 for 3 with an RBI and scored a run in the sixth.
After Tuckahoe led early, Powhatan's starting pitcher Luke Burkhart adjusted to keep the opposing team off home plate through the next three frames while striking out three batters.
Karanian took over the mound in the fifth and allowed just one base runner on one hit in three innings and 39 pitches. The lefty felt that his curveball was pretty effective and that it was breaking really well. He fanned four batters and caught a floating comebacker in the sixth for a lineout. He also crushed a two-run triple down the right-field line in the bottom of that inning.
Monday's win, Karanian said, gives the Legends momentum going into their matchup with the Nationals Tuesday night.
"We've got to go out and get the job done again tomorrow."