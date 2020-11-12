Powhatan senior Autumn McMillen talks softball journey, commitment to Ferrum

POWHATAN – When Autumn McMillen was younger, she would play in the backyard with her parents and sister, and as soon as she was old enough, her parents signed her up for Powhatan Youth Athletics Association softball. She played in the PYAA from the age of 5 to 9, and from there, she began competing in travel ball.
She cherishes the friendships she’s made on the field throughout the years.
“Some of my best friends I wouldn’t have had the chance to meet if I didn’t play softball with them,” McMillen said. “My coaches, past and present, school ball or travel, have also made a big difference in my life, and I am very appreciative of them.”
She’ll be able to make even more memories and friendships on the college diamond, as McMillen, a senior at Powhatan High School, has committed to attend and play Division III softball for Ferrum College.
“I’ve wanted to play softball in college ever since I can remember,” McMillen said, “so, to me, it’s looking back and seeing everything that got me where I am today, and I am very excited to be pursuing that dream: playing at Ferrum College.
“I am thankful for Coach [Gerald] Culler giving me that opportunity.”
When she visited Ferrum, the team and coaches seemed like a family – which, McMillen said, is important in softball – “and just knowing you have someone to be there for you in college when you leave your own family.”
Overall, the campus at Ferrum is small – something McMillen was looking for because she's used to a small school from going to Powhatan her whole life.
“I will have the ability to know most people on the campus," she said, "and get to know my professors since it’s a small campus.”
In addition to its small size, Ferrum’s academic atmosphere caught her attention, and she praised its physical therapy program. She also got the chance to attend a hitting camp there last winter, and the team’s hitting drills and hitting philosophy were very similar to what her batting coach teaches her now.
Her hitting ability and versatility on defense as an infielder and outfielder has helped McMillen to stand out. When she was younger, she was on the 2011 World Series Darlings team and the Powhatan Middle School team that won the 2016 and 2017 Southside Conference championships.
She began her first year on Powhatan’s varsity team this past spring as a junior, but that first season was cut short by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with none of the Virginia public high schools getting a chance to play a single regular-season contest.
That didn’t stop McMillen from quickly establishing herself at the varsity level, according to her Powhatan head softball coach Marie Crump.
“Autumn had two strong scrimmages before COVID closed the season down, and we expect her to be a major contributor this season,” Crump said. “She adds a lot of offensive power to our lineup, and is showing a lot of defensive stability in our practices.”
With all signs pointing to the Virginia High School League being able to carry out its condensed 2020-21 athletic year as planned, McMillen should be able to play one full season of high school varsity softball before taking her talents to the collegiate level.
Being part of Powhatan softball, she said, has taught her to “push myself harder, be a leader and to stand out so I wasn’t overlooked any more.”
She’ll join a Ferrum Panthers team that closed the shortened 2020 season with a 12-3 record and won its first nine games.