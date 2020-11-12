Powhatan senior Autumn McMillen talks softball journey, commitment to Ferrum

POWHATAN – When Autumn McMillen was younger, she would play in the backyard with her parents and sister, and as soon as she was old enough, her parents signed her up for Powhatan Youth Athletics Association softball. She played in the PYAA from the age of 5 to 9, and from there, she began competing in travel ball.

She cherishes the friendships she’s made on the field throughout the years.

“Some of my best friends I wouldn’t have had the chance to meet if I didn’t play softball with them,” McMillen said. “My coaches, past and present, school ball or travel, have also made a big difference in my life, and I am very appreciative of them.”

She’ll be able to make even more memories and friendships on the college diamond, as McMillen, a senior at Powhatan High School, has committed to attend and play Division III softball for Ferrum College.

“I’ve wanted to play softball in college ever since I can remember,” McMillen said, “so, to me, it’s looking back and seeing everything that got me where I am today, and I am very excited to be pursuing that dream: playing at Ferrum College.

“I am thankful for Coach [Gerald] Culler giving me that opportunity.”