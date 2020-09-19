Powhatan student-athletes take on 5k races at Pole Green lower course

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICSVILLE – For public high schools in Virginia, the wait for the cross country season continues. It’s among the fall sports that will instead feature competition this coming spring, as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the Virginia High School League’s decision to rearrange and condense the 2020-21 athletic calendar, with fall and then spring sports slated to succeed the winter season, which will kick off the sporting year in December.

But cross country competitions are happening now through club-held meets, and several Powhatan student-athletes were able to compete unattached in this past Saturday’s 5k races hosted by Hanover Elite XC Club on Pole Green Park’s challenging lower course.

Senior Gavin Timmons, who last year qualified for the VHSL Class 4 state cross country meet, ran the boys championship race in 18:28, and Ian Timmons and Eli Timmons notched personal records with times of 19:40 and 21:39, respectively, in the boys open B race.

Freshman Kaitlyn Rissmeyer ran the girls open B race in 25:32.