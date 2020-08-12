Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WAKEFIELD HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND, DORCHESTER AND WICOMICO. IN VIRGINIA, AMELIA, CAROLINE, CUMBERLAND, EASTERN CHESTERFIELD (INCLUDING COL. HEIGHTS), EASTERN ESSEX, EASTERN HANOVER, EASTERN HENRICO, EASTERN LOUISA, FLUVANNA, GOOCHLAND, NOTTOWAY, POWHATAN, PRINCE EDWARD, RICHMOND, WESTERN CHESTERFIELD, WESTERN ESSEX, WESTERN HANOVER, WESTERN HENRICO (INCLUDING THE CITY OF RICHMOND), WESTERN KING WILLIAM, WESTERN KING AND QUEEN, WESTERN LOUISA AND WESTMORELAND. * FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * NUMEROUS SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS WILL DEVELOP ALONG A SURFACE TROUGH THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO THE EVENING. HEAVY DOWN POURS WILL POSE A RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING, ESPECIALLY GIVEN THE RECENT BOUTS OF HEAVY RAIN. THUNDERSTORMS COULD PRODUCE ONE TO AS MUCH AS THREE INCHES OF RAIN IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&