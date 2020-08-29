Second straight go-ahead goal from Kraft lifts Kickers past Greenville Triumph SC 2-1

RICHMOND - Before last Friday, Ryley Kraft had several shots on goal, but had yet to break through.
He's now scored in back-to-back games.
Both goals were tiebreaking shots.
Lifted into the lead by Kraft's top-shelf kick right before the end of the first half, the Kickers outlasted the Triumph 2-1 in Saturday's home match at City Stadium to improve to 4-1-1 and extend their win streak to four straight games.
Richmond hasn’t had four consecutive wins in a year since 2016.
Emiliano Terzaghi put the Kickers on the scoreboard in the 15th minute when he footed in Matt Bolduc’s kick, delivered from along the right side, to score his fifth goal in six games played this year.
Greenville’s Brandon Fricke tied the match in the 29th minute, and the Triumph challenged for the lead five minutes later.
Not only did Kickers goalie Akira Fitzgerald in that stretch stonewall a couple of shots on goal, but his teammate, defender Ivan Magalhães, also denied a ball from reaching the back of the net on a key save of his own.
Then came Kraft's tiebreaker right before the break. A fiery kick from his teammate Luke Pavone deflected off the goalpost, and Kraft immediately jumped on it, top-shelving the ball into the netting. Kraft also had the go-ahead goal in the Kickers' 2-1 win on the road over New England Revolution II last Friday.
A yellow card was issued to the Kickers’ Ian Antley, his second of the game, leading to a red card for Antley and a free kick attempt by Greenville in the 76th minute, but the visitors’ bid to tie the game late landed just wide of the net.
Richmond will play Tucson on the road on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 10:30 p.m. ET.