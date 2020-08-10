The Yard Goats on Monday punched their ticket to Powhatan Little League's Seniors championship round on Wednesday after they routed the Outlaws 14-1 in six innings. The Yard Goats will play the Legends on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m. at Fighting Creek Park. If the Legends win, they will be crowned the champions of the Seniors tournament. If the Yard Goats win, they will play the Legends again in a winner-takes-all game on Friday, same time and place.
Thomas Whitley got the win on the mound, striking out nine and allowing one hit and one run in four innings pitched, and he pulled his team out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the second inning with the game still scoreless. He also helped his case at the plate in the third when he cleared the bases on a double that he smashed all the way to the right-center fence, then advanced to third base on the Outlaws' throw home.
His big at-bat gave the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead, which they ballooned from there.
Whitley's teammate Eric Hilbert in the top of the fourth slammed a bases-clearing double all the way to the center field wall. Hilbert also golfed an RBI single deep into right field in the sixth inning and finished the game with four RBI and two runs scored.
Also in the sixth, Tyler Holland smacked a two-run double into right field, and Kayden Rogers helped two runs come home with the help of an error at second base. Two tagouts in the same play secured the game for the Yard Goats in the bottom of the frame via the 10-run mercy rule.
For the Outlaws, Elijah Bodie in the fourth inning took a 3-2, two-out walk with the bases loaded to plate Connor Yates, who also had a big hit in the second inning when he doubled deep into the left field corner.
