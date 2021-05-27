CEO of ChildFund International Anne Lynam Goddard announces retirement for 2022

Anne Lynam Goddard, who has led ChildFund International since 2007, announced Thursday she will retire in May 2022, ending her tenure at the Richmond-based nonprofit that helps vulnerable children worldwide.

Goddard joined ChildFund as its president and chief executive officer after working for the Peace Corps in Kenya, earning a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina and working overseas for the humanitarian organization Care International for almost 20 years.

She was featured among the Richmond Times-Dispatch's Strong Voices, an annual program that highlights local women in leadership and business.

She is ChildFund's eighth president in its 80-year history. She expanded and deepened its efforts to advance child protection and improve children's health, education and economic conditions, the organization said in a release.

"Her fierce commitment to justice for children, combined with her deep understanding of what it takes for them to achieve their potential, continually drove ChildFund to aim ever higher in impact, efficiency and quality," said Lyn McDermid, ChildFund's board chair.

Search firm Russell Reynolds will lead the hunt for her replacement.

"It has been the honor of my life to serve ChildFund these last 15 years," Goddard said. "I never imagined myself as a CEO -- I just wanted to make a difference in the world. When I saw firsthand the terrible injustices so many children are born into, I knew I had found my passion, which ultimately led me to ChildFund, and I'm so grateful."