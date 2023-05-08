The city of Richmond will make changes to West Main Street following the traffic deaths of two Virginia Commonwealth University students three months apart on a five-block stretch of the major westbound road.

City workers will add so-called bump outs at intersections, designed to narrow the road and slow traffic, said Richmond City Council member Katherine Jordan. The city will also consider speed tables and more speed signs, said Lincoln Saunders, Richmond's chief administrative officer.

VCU is amid a traffic study, due at the beginning of July.

But council member Andreas Addison urged the City Council on Monday to improve traffic safety not just around VCU but in the entire city. He suggested significant changes, including making Main and Cary streets two-way, allowing rush-hour street parking and adding traffic lights.

He urged the council to make the "bold unpopular decisions."

"Right now, we have an opportunity to do what's right and what's best, that is not necessarily on the hinges of a VCU traffic study," Addison said. "We've got 64 other square miles of the city we have to take care of."

The council addressed traffic safety around VCU four days after the death of graduate student Shawn Soares. The 26-year-old was on the sidewalk of the 300 block of West Main Street on Thursday evening when he was struck and killed.

A driver in a center lane of Main Street attempted to make a right turn, cutting off another car and getting pushed onto the sidewalk, hitting Soares, said Michael Jones, president of the council. The wreck occurred on a downhill portion of road near the VCU business school, a spot identified by VCU Police as a problem area.

Jones said Soares was on a scooter when the accident occurred. Jordan said he was standing on the sidewalk.

"No one should die walking," Jones said. "Absolutely no one should die riding a bicycle because they were hit by a car."

The Richmond Police Department has not announced any charges in the wreck, and the department's crash team is still investigating, a spokesperson for the department said Monday. Police have not said if alcohol was a factor. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Soares' death occurred about three months after a VCU senior, Mahrokh Khan, was struck and killed crossing West Main at Laurel Street near the Altria Theater.

Following Khan's death, VCU police instituted a traffic campaign in which it wrote more traffic tickets. In a six-week stretch, VCU officers wrote more tickets than in all of 2022. That campaign ended three days before Soares' death.

Changes coming

In an effort to slow traffic on West Main, the city will add bump-outs to the intersections between Belvidere Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Jordan said. A bump-out is an extension of the sidewalk that protrudes into the corner of an intersection, narrowing the road, slowing traffic and shortening the distance of the crosswalk.

The city plans to add speed tables and speed signs around the 300 block of West Main in the weeks to come, Saunders said. A speed table is a longer, flattened speed bump designed to slow traffic. The speed limit on West Main is 25 mph but, this winter, the average driver went 28 where Khan was killed, according to VCU.

There were 32 fatal car crashes in Richmond in 2022, the most in at least eight years, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Eleven of them involved a pedestrian.

VCU leaders are scheduled to meet with city officials this week.

Changes suggested

Addison suggested the city make changes beyond VCU and rethink major facets of transportation. He suggested making Main and Cary streets two-way, which would decrease the number of travel lanes and slow cars down. He also called for more traffic lights around VCU's campus and more on-street parking.

The streets that run through VCU's campus are city property and are not owned by VCU. Some city streets are managed by the city, others by the state.

When many of the roads were designed around 1970, they were built with the mindset of getting cars in and out of the city as quickly as possible, Addison said. Traffic lights are timed to allow cars to quickly move through those roads.

Street parking on Main and Cary is forbidden during rush hour, adding more through lanes. Had cars been allowed to park on West Main, there would have been a buffer between the crash and Soares, Addison said.

"What we need to do is take our city back," he said. He suggested designing roads so that visitors want to come to the city and walk around.

Addison added that there is "rampant speeding" in the city. Jones said too often drivers use bike lanes as passing lanes. A VCU police officer, Lt. Edgar Greer, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in March that traffic violations around campus are seemingly constant.

Lowering speed limits is unpopular, Addison noted. But six months later, no one remembers, and traffic is calmer, he said.

Richmond police officers could monitor speeding more and write more tickets, said Reva Trammell, a City Council member. Chesterfield County police are more likely to enforce speed limits, she said.

"It's not happening in the city," she added.

Jones called for a greater use of automated speed cameras. The state allows localities to establish cameras at highway work sites and school zones. Offenders receive a ticket in the mail. Because some Richmond schools are on major roads, setting up cameras in school zones would help enforce speed limits on major roads, he said.

"We owe Shawn and others a response," Jones added.