Charles City woman dies in single-car crash

A Charles City woman died Sunday morning when the car she was driving crashed into a tree on Route 5, according to Virginia State Police.

Diane Dobson, 54, was driving a Toyota sedan west in the 6100 block of John Tyler Memorial Highway (Route 5) in Charles City when she ran off the road to the right, re-entered the highway, spun, and again ran off the road to the right, hitting a tree on the driver side, police said.

Troopers responding to the crash at 7:55 a.m. found Dobson partially ejected from the vehicle. Dobson, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said. Troopers are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.