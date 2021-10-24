 Skip to main content
Charles City woman dies in single-car crash
breaking top story

A Charles City woman died Sunday morning when the car she was driving crashed into a tree on Route 5, according to Virginia State Police. 

Diane Dobson, 54, was driving a Toyota sedan west in the 6100 block of John Tyler Memorial Highway (Route 5) in Charles City when she ran off the road to the right, re-entered the highway, spun, and again ran off the road to the right, hitting a tree on the driver side, police said. 

Troopers responding to the crash at 7:55 a.m. found Dobson partially ejected from the vehicle. Dobson, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said. Troopers are investigating speed as a factor in the crash. 

Breaking News