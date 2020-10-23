Charles Price helped create the Cannon Creek Greenway Trail. Years later, Richmond honored his work.

The trail's official name, which will remain, is a reference to an above-ground creek that the city channeled into a stormwater pipe approximately 40 years ago.

Robertson originally introduced the City Council ordinance almost two years to give the trail an the honorary title for Price.

She said she considered trying to close the turnpike to traffic early in her City Council career about 17 years ago to keep people from dumping their trash in a ravine alongside the road. But Price and others objected, suggesting that the community could work with the city and other partners to restore and improve the area instead, she said.

After several years of working with the surrounding neighborhoods to keep the ravine free of discarded tires, debris and other rubbish, he worked with the National Guard and local politicians to begin development on the trail, which first opened in 2012.

Noticing that many of the residents in the area relied did not have cars, he said he though the development of a trail and bike lanes between the Highland Park area and downtown could help facilitate travel and create an opportunity to beautify the area.