Chef Paul Elbling, who opened La Petite France in 1971 and introduced Richmond to fine dining, has died. He was 82.

Born in Alsace, France, Mr. Elbling studied at a rigorous apprenticeship program in classical French cooking at Ecole Hoteliere in Strasbourg, France and attended the Cordon Bleu School in Paris. In 1964, he earned a European master chef degree.

“Chef Paul,” as he was affectionately called, and his wife, Marie-Antoinette, opened La Petite France in 1971, where they introduced Richmonders to classic French cuisine and, according to many, put Richmond on the culinary map. Mr. Elbling died in the early hours of Saturday at a local hospital. His wife, Marie-Antoinette, died in 2021.

"He introduced Richmond to grand cuisine," Jimmy Sneed, former owner of The Frog and the Redneck, said in 2002. "He was a flag bearer. It was daring back in the '70s in Richmond to do that.”

For 36 years, La Petite France was Richmond’s star French restaurant. (The restaurant closed in 2008.) Mr. Elbling ran the kitchen, while his wife, Marie-Antoinette, ran the house. Their talents together brought La Petite local and national acclaim.

The Elblings originally opened La Petite France in the Stratford Hills Shopping Center in South Richmond. A little more than a year later, they moved into a building a few blocks from Staples Mill Road, at 2108 Maywill St. It was a plain-looking building across the street from a Circuit City store on Thalboro Street.

Despite the almost industrial location, the restaurant was a hit. To step inside the restaurant was to enter “a world of grace,” according to this newspaper. La Petite France received the 5 Star Diamond Award, a prestigious international award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences.

Over the years, Elbling compiled a lengthy resume of honors, including Restaurateur of the Year from the Virginia Restaurant Association (1985), the Academy Award of the Restaurant Industry and he was selected as one of the World's Best Chefs by the American Academy of Hospitality Services. He won a James Beard award in 1998. He was also cited for excellence in Southern Living and Gourmet Magazine.

“He was an icon in this industry,” Mark Herndon, owner of Buckhead’s Chop House and co-owner of The Roosevelt, said.

“Everybody knew about La Petite France,” former Gov. Jim Gilmore said. “(My wife) Roxane and I considered him a very good friend. We got to know him at the restaurant. He was very warm. He spent a lot of time with us and we spent personal time with him at his home. He had an extraordinary personality and added to the character of Richmond in a positive way.”

“He started a culinary renaissance [in Richmond],” Mary Margaret Kastelberg, a friend of the Eblings, said.

In the early days of La Petite France, Mr. Elbling often had to travel to Washington D.C. to procure fresh produce and items like mussels for the menu.

“He was a true, classically trained chef,” Xavier Meers, a chef from Belgium who launched Belle Vie European Bistro and later Brux'l Café in Richmond, said.

“He brought to Richmond an experience that could only be found in bigger cities,” Herndon said. “He did so much to help elevate our profession. Back in the ‘70s and ‘80s, if you were looking for a job in a restaurant, you would look under ‘Domestic Help.’ Chef Paul helped chefs be recognized for their skill and experience. He brought the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs (an international gastronomic society founded in Paris) to Richmond. He did so much to elevate fine dining and to bring a new experience to Richmond that it didn’t have at the time.”

“He was a perfectionist in his work. He had very high standards,” Kastelberg said. “He was a great ambassador for his profession.”

But he was also warm, giving, charming and fun, she said.

“One of (Paul and Marie’s) greatest gifts was to make everyone feel important. Whether you were a CEO or a governor or a janitor, he had an ability to make everyone feel important.

“He was an artist,” Kastelberg said. Along with his wife Marie, "they were also very good business people. That’s why their restaurant was a success," she said. "They were very attentive to every detail. Whether it was remembering which customer liked a certain kind of wine with their dinner or knowing (if a customer) always wanted to arrive at 6:45 p.m.”

Mr. Elbling was also extremely humble and had a gift for hospitality. Even though he cooked for actors, dignitaries, and important chefs, he was more comfortable serving other people, Kastelberg said. “They much preferred to serve other people than to be served,” she said.

“His footprint in Richmond was enormous,” Meers said. He met Mr. Elbling when the famous chef visited his restaurant Belle Vie European Bistro. The two quickly struck up a friendship.

“If I had to describe Chef Paul in one would, it would be: generosity,” Meers said.

In 2009, Mr. and Mrs. Elbling helped found the RVA French Food Festival that over a decade brought thousands to the Little Sisters of the Poor. The Elblings often opened the restaurant for special dinners or events to benefit charities. The Elblings were also lifelong members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Henrico.

Richmond Magazine named its dining awards The Elbys in honor of Mr. Elbling.

“He was always at The Elbys. You would see all these young restaurant entrepreneurs and (people from) distilleries and breweries, and in the middle of that, you’d have Chef Paul dancing with all of these young people,” Meers said. “Everybody knew him. Everyone respected him. He was an example for a lot of us.”

The Elblings were born in Alsace, a French province on the German-Swiss border that was occupied by Germany during World War II. When he was 19, Mr. Elbling was a French paratrooper in the Algerian War, for which he was later awarded the Croix de Guerre and other honors. Mr. Elbling met his wife at a party she gave in 1965. A year after getting married, in 1967, Mr. Elbling and his wife moved to Washington, D.C.

Mr. Elbling served as chef at Chez Francois in Washington, D.C. and became executive chef at the Washington Hotel before moving to Richmond to open La Petite France. Mr. Elbling and his wife lived near River Road for 40 years where they entertained guests and friends.

Besides La Petite France, Mr. Elbling helped found the Virginia Chefs Association, which promotes education within the industry and has a scholarship fund; he won gold medals for the United States in the International Culinary Olympiques in 1980 and 1984; and he was a featured chef at a James Beard House dinner in New York, among many other honors.

He earned three records in the Guinness Book of World Records, including one for the world's largest omelet (10,470 eggs). The Guinness Records were done for charity benefits. He also authored the cookbook, “Chef Paul’s La Petite France.”

After his wife, Marie, died in 2021, Mr. Elbling moved to assisted living at Spring Arbor of Richmond. He was hospitalized for an infection and died in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Kastelberg.

“They really lived the American dream. They came here with nothing. Through hard work and relentless dedication, they built something really special,” Kastelberg said.

Details on services will be announced at a later date.

PHOTOS: Chef Paul Elbling over the years