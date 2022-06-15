'Chemical problem' at neighborhood pool in Chesterfield sickens children; some taken to hospital

Four children and one adult were taken to local hospitals and 11 others went on their own after they became sickened by a "chemical problem" at a neighborhood swimming pool in the Harper's Mill community in western Chesterfield County, fire officials said.

"Nobody was severely injured in this," Chesterfield Fire & EMS spokesman Lt. Kenny Mitchell said.

Chesterfield fire crews responded about 11:20 a.m. to the 8600 block of Pullman Road in Harper's Mill after receiving reports of children feeling nauseous, coughing and having respiratory issues at the neighborhood pool, Mitchell said.

Chesterfield fire's Hazmat team responded and paramedics transported an adult and four children to local hospitals as a precaution. None had life-threatening injuries, Mitchell said.

Eleven other children were taken by their parents or guardians to local hospitals to be checked out.

An additional 25-30 people at the pool were "decontaminated" by Hazmat personnel, which involved spraying them with fresh water "from head to toe," Mitchell said.

A treatment area was set up to check pulse rates and blood pressure of people at the scene to determine if they needed to be transported to the hospital, Mitchell said.

"Our Hazmat team is still trying to figure out what actually caused the issue with the water [in the pool]," Mitchell said. "There was some kind of smell, the kids were having feelings of nausea. A pool chemical caused this. They're trying to figure out if it was a filtration issue, did they mix the wrong chemicals - we don't know."