Cheryl Burke running unopposed for 7th district School Board seat

Incumbent 7th District School Board member and retired Chimbarazo Elementary School principal Cheryl Burke is running unopposed in this year's election.
Each week, the Richmond Times-Dispatch asked candidates to answer five questions in 600 words or fewer.
Responses were lightly edited for length and clarity.
QUESTION: How can you ensure equity during a pandemic that is widening educational equity gaps?
Burke: During the COVID closure and the virtual semester, we have focused on ensuring that all our students have access to technology, food, and social and emotional supports. We also partnered with the city to ensure access to childcare/facilitated learning spaces for families who need it. All of this is to ensure that all students can continue to learn through the pandemic. Broadly, however, we know that there are gaps in academic achievement in RPS: Goal 5 of Dreams4RPS addresses decreasing the gaps in proficiency and advanced rates - by race, economic status, English Language status, and [disability] status. We must continue our focus on ensuring that all 3rd graders are reading on grade level; have taken Algebra 1 by 8th grade, and have broad access to [AP] courses. [These] are key benchmarks for college and career readiness. When we return to “in person instruction,” I am committed to exploring creative ways to look at the school day and school year to ensure all students have the supports they need to be successful.
QUESTION: How can Richmond Public Schools move toward becoming an anti-racist district, and how do you plan to push that forward?
Burke: Richmond Public Schools has taken notable steps towards increasing equity. We now offer Advanced Placement classes at our comprehensive high schools. The new History class, “Real Richmond” offers an unvarnished history of our city; and our new English Language Arts curriculum features diverse authors. We have focused on recruiting men of color, and a division level focus on restorative and trauma-informed practices. We still have work to do to become an anti-racist school system. Together we must revisit the Racial Justice Policy Agenda which includes anti-bias training for all faculty and staff; revisiting our relationship with the Richmond Police Department; reassessing our open enrollment and specialty school application processes. Adopt new high school ELA and History curricula which elevates voices and experiences of Black and Brown communities.
QUESTION: How do you think the current School Board handled the matter of rezoning, and would you revisit the matter if elected to the next School Board?
Burke: I am proud of the work that we did as a Board and as a community with our rezoning process this past year. We were able to make notable changes to address overcrowding- including rezoning students into Henry L. Marsh, III Elementary School. Rezoning allowed us to take some initial steps to creating more diverse schools, but we need to do more in the coming years to address overcrowding and diversity. These two issues cannot be solely solved with rezoning. We also need to continue to discuss building new schools, especially on the Southside. We will continue to invest in “Passion4Learning,” which will help attract students from across our city to all high schools through thematic pathways.
QUESTION: How would you rate Superintendent Jason Kamras’ performance? Do you believe he is doing a good job as superintendent and why?
Burke: I think Jason Kamras has done a very good job in his two years as Superintendent. He is a strong communicator, great listener that has been especially apparent and helpful during COVID with his daily newsletter, weekly Facebook streamed Zoom sessions to include input from stakeholders. Additionally, I believe he values feedback from the community and staff and is open to making changes when necessary. He has a strong focus on what matters most in a school system - teaching, learning and listening.
QUESTION: Where do you stand on police in schools?
Burke: I feel that a respectful partnership between schools and police is an important part of building trust in our community. The data from RPS students and staff indicates that most of them feel safe with School Resource Officers (SROs) in the building. That being said, we know that there is often distrust between police and communities of color. We need to re-envision what our partnership with the Richmond Police Department looks like - to include their attire , their interaction with students and scheduled ongoing “Table Talk “ sessions.
