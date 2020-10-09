Cheryl Burke running unopposed for 7th district School Board seat

Burke: During the COVID closure and the virtual semester, we have focused on ensuring that all our students have access to technology, food, and social and emotional supports. We also partnered with the city to ensure access to childcare/facilitated learning spaces for families who need it. All of this is to ensure that all students can continue to learn through the pandemic. Broadly, however, we know that there are gaps in academic achievement in RPS: Goal 5 of Dreams4RPS addresses decreasing the gaps in proficiency and advanced rates - by race, economic status, English Language status, and [disability] status. We must continue our focus on ensuring that all 3rd graders are reading on grade level; have taken Algebra 1 by 8th grade, and have broad access to [AP] courses. [These] are key benchmarks for college and career readiness. When we return to “in person instruction,” I am committed to exploring creative ways to look at the school day and school year to ensure all students have the supports they need to be successful.