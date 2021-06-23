Chesterfield Board of Supervisors endorses name change for Jefferson Davis Highway

The Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday endorsed removing Confederate President Jefferson Davis’ name from a stretch of highway in the county.

The unanimous vote, on the board’s consent agenda alongside other items deemed noncontroversial, came with no board discussion or public comment. It marked the latest in a series of steps that local governments, school systems and higher education institutions in the region have taken to scrub vestiges of the Confederacy from prominence.

The board approved a resolution asking the Commonwealth Transportation Board to change the name of the county’s stretch of the highway to “Route 1,” a designation it already bears. The name was chosen after conversation with local civic and business associations, said Jesse Smith, Chesterfield’s deputy county administrator of community development.

“Just keeping it as Route 1 seemed to be the option that made the most sense,” Smith told the county board at its informal meeting ahead of Wednesday night's vote. “Most folks in the area already call it that.”

The state board has the authority to formally change the name, Smith said. He expects that board could take up the matter later this summer.