Chesterfield County again mulling over leaving regional recycling program

Once again, Chesterfield County officials are considering ending its curbside recycling service with a regional program, possibly leaving residents to recycle through a private, subscription based service instead.
Chesterfield County has for decades had a recycling contract with the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority, which offers waste collection and recycling for 13 local governments, including the city of Richmond, Hanover and Henrico counties. The contract is set to expire in 2023.
“We are not trying to get out of recycling at all; the county 100% supports recycling and think it’s the right thing to do. [We] want our recycling to do nothing but grow,” Deputy County Administrator Scott Zaremba said in an interview.
Chesterfield has paid a hefty subsidy from its annual budget the past few years to cover program costs not paid for by the user fee, once earmarked at $231,000, the county is now paying about $900,000 annually, Zaremba said.
The rise in subsidies is stemmed in China’s pulling back from accepting U.S. recyclables such as mixed paper and cardboard.
Working with CVWMA since the 1990s, the county paid for the curbside recycling service entirely through tax revenues until 2010. Once the recession hit, after first considering quashing the service, the county decided to establish a $25-per-household annual fee. In February, the Board of Supervisors voted to raise the fee to its current rate, $40-per-household annually and included in the county’s real estate tax bill. Residents are charged twice a year, $20 in December and $20 in June.
Chesterfield County residents are automatically enrolled in the program, but they the option to opt-out of recycling service and therefore not pay the annual fee.
But now, the county is looking to no longer act as the middleman by collecting the annual fee and sending it off to CVWMA, Zaremba said. Instead, the county has put out a request for proposals for private companies to bid on bringing a subscription service to Chesterfield.
“We just believe that the curbside piece itself can be done well by a private vendor and there's no reason that vendor can't just bill people instead of billing the county,” Zaremba said.
Tad Phillips, a vice president at Tidewater Fibre Corp., which picks up recyclables from Chesterfield and the seven other Richmond-area localities, said the county does not have control over subscription prices.
“What they [Chesterfield County] don't understand is the private industry is already handling it. I'm a private industry, I'm a privately owned company. We work for CVWMA,” Phillips said in an interview. “Really to me it’s a fishing trip that they’re looking to get a price on subscription services, but they don’t control that."
Kimberly Hynes, the CVWMA’s executive director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The county recycles about 10,000 tons of materials with CVWMA annually. There are also private companies that haul approximately 3,500 tons of recycled materials yearly throughout the county. The county’s two landfills, located in Midlothian and Chester, are free options for residents to dump any and all recyclable goods, equating to about 500 tons a year
If the county pulls out of the curbside recycling program, they will still be paying CVWMA for some services, including the recycling of bulk items such as old televisions and refrigerators.
However, it is not set in stone that Chesterfield is leaving the program.
“If for some reason nobody wants to do a subscription service, it doesn't mean the county's automatically just gonna drop recycling,” Zaremba said. “If it doesn't develop if it’s not viable, then all the options are still on the table we will keep doing what we're doing.”
At this time, there is no exact date as to when Chesterfield will decide what direction it will go for recycling.