Chesterfield County again mulling over leaving regional recycling program

Chesterfield County residents are automatically enrolled in the program, but they the option to opt-out of recycling service and therefore not pay the annual fee.

But now, the county is looking to no longer act as the middleman by collecting the annual fee and sending it off to CVWMA, Zaremba said. Instead, the county has put out a request for proposals for private companies to bid on bringing a subscription service to Chesterfield.

“We just believe that the curbside piece itself can be done well by a private vendor and there's no reason that vendor can't just bill people instead of billing the county,” Zaremba said.

Tad Phillips, a vice president at Tidewater Fibre Corp., which picks up recyclables from Chesterfield and the seven other Richmond-area localities, said the county does not have control over subscription prices.

“What they [Chesterfield County] don't understand is the private industry is already handling it. I'm a private industry, I'm a privately owned company. We work for CVWMA,” Phillips said in an interview. “Really to me it’s a fishing trip that they’re looking to get a price on subscription services, but they don’t control that."

Kimberly Hynes, the CVWMA’s executive director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.