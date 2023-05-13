It's not every day that you walk into your local library and find it patrolled by some of the most fearsome fighters any galaxy has ever seen.

But that is exactly what the patrons of the North Courthouse Road branch of the Chesterfield County Public Library encountered Saturday when Jedi warriors and stormtroopers alike came together for the second annual Star Wars Reading Day, sponsored by the Chesterfield Police Activities League.

Children who came in costume competed for prize packages including Big Bad Toy Store gift cards, and members of Garrison Tyranus, the Virginia chapter of the 501st Legion — a worldwide organization dedicated to fostering a love of Star Wars and creative cosplay — posed for pictures with fans of all ages.

"It's all about making the kids smile," said Troy Gaines, a Garrison Tyranus member who greeted people at the library entrance clad in screen-accurate stormtrooper armor.

Librarian Carol Sties led younger children in Star Wars-themed songs and read "Are You Scared, Darth Vader?," a story about how even the most intimidating villains have things that frighten them, and "Chewie and the Porgs," a tale about being open-minded and finding friendship in unexpected places.

There was even a raffle of Star Wars memorabilia, including a poster for the first Star Wars movie that hung in a Chicago theater at the time of the film's original 1977 release and an action figure of Black Krrsantan, a character in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett," signed by actor Carey Jones when he was in Richmond in March for GalaxyCon.

Officer Nik Barndt, the Police Activities League coordinator, said the raffle would help support future PAL events, like its bowling league and "game days," in which police host children for kickball, dodgeball and other fun games on teacher workdays.

Barndt said the PAL is also sponsoring a summer camp for incoming sixth-graders that will be staffed by school resource officers. The camp will give the students a chance to engage with those officers before interacting with them on a more frequent basis in middle school.

The PAL, which resumed activity in the summer of 2021 after a pandemic-related hiatus, puts on more than 50 events a year for Chesterfield children.

