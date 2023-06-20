Chesterfield County Police have identified the victims of two fatal vehicle crashes that took place last week.

Shortly before 3 p.m. last Friday, a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling on Genito Road when it was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Genito Road and Stigall Way. The driver of the sedan has been identified as Amy J. Dew, of Chesterfield.

Just under 24 hours later, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Bayside Lane in which a motorcycle hit an SUV. The motorcyclist has been identified as C. Dwayne Mouser, of Burkeville.

Both Dew, 67, and Mouser, 51, were transported to area hospitals, where they later died of their injuries.

Investigations are ongoing in both crashes, and anyone with additional information about either incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or contact Crime Solvers anonymously at (804) 748-0660.