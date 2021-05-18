Chesterfield County Public Schools' five-part series looks to shed light on immigration, connect residents

Students of color in Chesterfield represent approximately 54% of the overall student population and there are 103 home languages represented in the school system; 85 of them are represented in the English as a Second Language program, Santacoloma said.

The division’s top languages spoken in student homes are Spanish, English, Arabic, Mandarin, Korean, Vietnamese, Khmer, Gujarati and Urdu, he said.

In last month’s inaugural session, Richmond-area residents shared their stories including their reasons for coming the United States and challenges they faced. The five residents, including an immigration attorney, were from Mexico, Vietnam, Senegal and Thailand.

“I know as an immigrant that sometimes it’s not easy to share our own immigration experience,” said Santacoloma during the April 28 session. He came to the United States in 2000 after escaping a guerilla warfare group in Columbia.

In 2003, at the age of 12, Nancy Torres walked from Mexico to the United States border with her parents and six siblings. It took the family 10 days to make the journey and upon arriving, settled in Chesterfield County.