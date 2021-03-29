Chesterfield County Public Schools opens new Crestwood Elementary School with COVID-19 safety protocols

Shy of 96,000 square feet, the new building can house approximately 750 students.

Nestled in Crestwood Farms, a midcentury subdivision, the original school opened in 1962. When conversations began about tearing down the school and replacing it, the community responded with hesitation and concern.

Mary Fain, Crestwood’s former PTA President who has a second-grader in the school, said in the beginning families’ attachment to the old building created hesitation for being on board with it coming down.

“Crestwood prides itself on being a community school,” Fain said. “Change is hard. Hopefully [the families] will love the new school as much as the old one.”

Crestwood Principal Lindsay Porzio thanked the elementary school’s neighbors and community.

“Our school is the consummate neighborhood school tucked in here quietly in a cul-de-sac surrounded by homes and woods. They [the neighbors] have supported us like a family member for the last, almost 60 years,” Porzio said. “We appreciate your patience and grace during this construction, and hope that this brand new school is s something that we can all be very proud of.”