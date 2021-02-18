Chesterfield County records spike in COVID cases, health district director says its due to delayed reporting

Chesterfield County is recording more new COVID-19 cases per day in February than it has in any other month, while other Richmond-area localities in the region are seeing their case counts fall.
On Feb. 11, the county recorded its third-highest daily case count ever at 338. Two days later, it was 318, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Thursday marked the county’s first daily case count not in triple digits in over a month.
The rise in cases is not because of a spike, but rather delayed reporting, Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said in a statement.
The recent increase, Samuel said, is because when there was a time of very high community transmission in November through January, the Chesterfield Health District did not have adequate staffing to keep up with reporting the uptick. In January, for example, 558 cases were once recorded in a single day. The health district has added more case investigators and contract tracers to its containment staff, he said.
On Thursday, Chesterfield hit 22,708 cases, It had reported a total of 9,433 cases on Dec. 1.
“As the team completes cases and reports them into the state database, this creates an artificial increase in cases as was reflected on the VDH website for this health district over the last 2 to 3 weeks,” Samuel stated.
According to the New York Times Virginia Coronavirus Map and Case Count data, Chesterfield's test positivity rate being very high suggests that t COVID-19 cases are being undercounted.
Working through the backlog, the health district’s expects to see a reduction in cases or at the very least, reporting daily case number averages comparable to neighboring health districts'.
Since Dec. 1, Henrico's cases have increased by approximately 12,200; nearly 7,500 new cases in Richmond and Hanover saw an increase by nearly 4,000 cases. The Chesterfield Health District oversees Chesterfield and Powhatan counties and Colonial Heights.
The number of cases rose this month as Chesterfield County Public Schools on Feb. 2 welcomed nearly 14,000 students back for in-person learning, five days a week.
Since reopening classrooms, 40 students attending in-person learning have tested positive for the virus as well as 33 elementary teachers and bus drivers, according to the school system's coronavirus case data.
"Unfortunately COVID still exists in our community and thus in our students who are part of the community," said schools spokesman Tim Bullis. "We still are not seeing community spread occurring in our schools."
System schools often include information about whether a student who has contracted COVID was infectious when last at school, to allay concerns, Bullis said.
Chesterfield pulled students from schools in late November when the county’s seven-day average of cases per 100,000 residents hit a threshold of 26.5. When students returned Feb. 2, the seven-day average had climbed to a threshold of 68.2.
School officials cited data and recommendations from the Harvard Global Institute — that first said schools should close at a 25 threshold — in deciding that with mitigation strategies, they could reopen.
Some parents said they felt whiplash. Speaking during a January School Board meeting, Dominique Chatters, who has four children under the age of 10 in Chesterfield schools "you [school district] cannot cherry-pick which statistic you want to follow because it supports your position."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance last week outlining a series of mitigation strategies -- such as wearing masks, proper ventilation and physical distancing -- so schools can safely reopen, but did not mandate the action.
Chesterfield’s case count is about more than just schools reopening,said Elizabeth Prom-Wormley, a VCU professor in the department of epidemiology.
Children are going back to school but adults may also be heading back to their respective workspace, interacting with colleagues, Prom-Wormley said.
And then there's COVID fatigue.
“Now, there's, there is such a thing as getting drained of COVID, to just be over it already. And so, the vigilance may not be there,” Prom-Wormley said. “I think these [mitigation] behaviors are difficult to maintain and adhere to over time."
Prom-Wormley said even with the vaccine rollout, this is the time to double down on all mitigation strategies and go harder against the virus to slow down the variants.
“The virus itself is also part of the problem. It’s changing,” Prom-Wormley said. “And we may be changing, like relaxing our behaviors, to make it easier for the virus to actually copy itself.”
As the virus continues to mutate another round of increased cases can be expected, she warned.
The Chesterfield Health District has not identified any variant strains at this time.