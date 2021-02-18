Chesterfield County records spike in COVID cases, health district director says its due to delayed reporting

Chesterfield County is recording more new COVID-19 cases per day in February than it has in any other month, while other Richmond-area localities in the region are seeing their case counts fall.

On Feb. 11, the county recorded its third-highest daily case count ever at 338. Two days later, it was 318, according to Virginia Department of Health data. Thursday marked the county’s first daily case count not in triple digits in over a month.

The rise in cases is not because of a spike, but rather delayed reporting, Dr. Alexander Samuel, director of the Chesterfield Health District, said in a statement.

The recent increase, Samuel said, is because when there was a time of very high community transmission in November through January, the Chesterfield Health District did not have adequate staffing to keep up with reporting the uptick. In January, for example, 558 cases were once recorded in a single day. The health district has added more case investigators and contract tracers to its containment staff, he said.

On Thursday, Chesterfield hit 22,708 cases, It had reported a total of 9,433 cases on Dec. 1.